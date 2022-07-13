Happy July to everyone in Giant country. It has been great to see the crops and all the vegetation respond to the recent rains in the area, making both Le Sueur and Henderson look great. Both communities have so much to offer during the summer months, making the time fly right on by.
As most people know, Aug. 9 is the date of the referendum to replace the Park Elementary building. Much thought went into this process, as well as looking at the election results from last November. Having to work on building bonds to determine what makes the most sense for both communities is the most difficult part of the process. As I looked at the process with the school board, as well as took in feedback from the public meetings from the last election, it was clear that the options had to be the most financially sound if there were to be any support.
Some have asked why not just renovate the old Park Elementary building? This option was looked at and it was initially asked by the contractor and presented to the state of Minnesota officials about this option. The state of Minnesota must give approval or feedback on any proposal. Their response was it would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars to renovate due to the cost of renovating a building to current building and code standards.
If Park were to be renovated, there would be major structural issues that would have to be addressed for that to happen. Between the state and our construction company, it was determined that it would be cheaper to start from scratch with a new building so the structure would not have to be compromised in an old building.
Having that information then took us to the option we are looking at now. The options presented will now allow for the most fiscally sound proposal that provides the best environment for our students and both communities. It will also save money on utilities and maintenance, save on travel costs for bussing and be the most efficient way to utilize staff in two different buildings.
While this process has been going on, I have been looking at every alternative on building materials and performance agreements with companies to bring down the total amount needed. Working with the architect company, we have found some alternatives that will help bring the cost down and lower the overall amount.
I know it is tough when you must look at increasing taxes with the cost of everything else around us going up. That is why I am doing everything I can with the school board to find ways to help save money and put the school district in a position to be a destination for new families as well as current families to enjoy the location. If you would want to take a tour of the old Park building, my administration is available to make that happen.
Have a great July and look forward to August.