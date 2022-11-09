Happy fall day to everyone in Le Sueur and Henderson. The weather and harvest have been in the air for some time now and it is hard to believe that the year 2022 is now getting to its final two months. The weather has proven to be fantastic for the harvest despite how dry it has been. In farmer talk, it helps the seeds to dry and not spoil in the winter in storage. High moisture content in seeds makes for bad seed when it is stored.
It has been some time since my last column, so I felt the need to get back at things. The fall season has been busier for many people. As some people know, due to a shortage of staff and too few of people to hire to fill positions, I chose to coach football for the first time in some years. Despite the amount of time it takes, it brought me back to why I went into this profession in the first place.
Having the opportunity to work with the students of Le Sueur and Henderson is the most rewarding thing I have done and can always do. The students of our communities have so many talents and gifts to offer to the communities. Despite the amount of work and time, this has been one of my most enjoyable fall seasons.
Our students continue to amaze me with how they can embrace change and adversity. As the winter season for activities gets started, please take some time to watch and support our students. They are fun to be around.
We are in the final stages of gathering input from the steering committee on the new design for the new elementary building. About 30-35 people have been involved with meetings, site visits, and gathering pictures from other new buildings around the state.
This information is being used to see how we want our new facility to look and be a representative of our two great communities. It is an exciting time to think about the possibilities of what our kids will have the opportunity to learn and be part of. The hope is to get plans finalized with a ground-breaking sometime in April or early May.
I also want to thank the district staff for stepping up when the district has been short of staff for some of the duties needed for our kids. The staff has worked hard as a team to make things happen. This has provided the best opportunity that we can for our students. The amount of work that some of the staff has done is nothing short of amazing. Thank you. A thank you also needs to go out to the parents for being patient and working with the staff as they have looked for solutions to many issues this year. This patience allowed for a good discussion on things that could be done better. This input from parents is always valued and appreciated.
As the holidays approach, I hope people can take time to reflect and get some downtime. Life goes way too fast and taking 10 seconds to look around and reflect on how wonderful it is to be here in this district and in the two communities makes all the work worthwhile. Have a great day and week.
Jim Wagner, Le Sueur-Henderson Schools Superintendent.
