Happy fall day to everyone in Le Sueur and Henderson. The weather and harvest have been in the air for some time now and it is hard to believe that the year 2022 is now getting to its final two months. The weather has proven to be fantastic for the harvest despite how dry it has been. In farmer talk, it helps the seeds to dry and not spoil in the winter in storage. High moisture content in seeds makes for bad seed when it is stored.

Jim Wagner, Le Sueur-Henderson Schools Superintendent.

