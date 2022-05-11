As like most months, April was a busy month in the county with several things going on. The Assessor’s Office has been especially busy fielding calls from citizens related to property valuations.
If you opened your recent estimated property tax and valuation notice, you likely saw an increased valuation on your 2022 estimated market value that would apply to 2023 property taxes. Overall, the County saw property values increase around 22 percent, which is similar to surrounding Counties.
These increased valuations are based on all actual sales in the County from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021, along with the viewing of at least 20% of all properties in the county each year.
It is important to remember that, just because valuations increase, does not mean individual property taxes increase. Since most all properties in the County are seeing increased valuations, the individual tax share of the levy should remain relatively stable. However, if your valuation was significantly more than the county average of 22%, you may see a higher property tax bill in 2023.
Additionally, the county added a record $58.2 million in new construction for the current assessment year, so the county will have a broader tax base for the 2023 levy. For comparison, we added $39.8 million in 2020, $28.8 million in 2019 and $42.1 million in 2018.
The Board of Commissioners had a busy month discussing and making decisions on several issues, including work sessions on county surveying, road maintenance and improvement costs, family services collaborative work with our schools, elections processes, and county software transitions.
The board also awarded a major paving contract for CSAH 3 and CSAH 25 to Wm. Mueller & Sons for $3.892 million. The Board also took action to name Tammy Stewig as permanent County Emergency Management Director.
We had a very successful public bid opening for the new Public Health building on April 26. While bids still need to be finalized, it appears we are within our estimated budget and will be proceeding on the remodel of the 1982 jail. All costs for the remodel will be covered by federal funds.
The County also continues to work on identifying and securing resources to improve internet service throughout the County. Recently, the County submitted a $12 million request for federal monies, in coordination with two major service providers, to build out most of if not all of the County with fiber. We will need to wait for several months to hear if we are awarded any funds, but in the meantime will continue to work with several service providers in improving access and quality of internet service throughout the County.
As you are doing your spring cleaning, do not forget to properly dispose of household hazardous waste. Le Sueur County has year-round agreements with both Blue Earth and Scott Counties for our residents to use the Mankato site located at 651 Summit Ave. and the Jordan site located at 588 County Trail E.
There are also mobile collection sites scheduled for May 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Waterville at the County Highway Shop and June 18 in the St. Peter from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wastewater Treatment Facility.