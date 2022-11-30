During the month of November, the Board of Commissioners has been focused on finalizing the proposed 2023 budget in preparation of setting the final levy on Dec. 20.
Our budget process started back in July, with the board holding work sessions with county personnel in late August. At those preliminary meetings, the Commissioners reviewed budget requests that represented a nearly 16% increase in spending. After internal discussion and budget adjustments, the Board set a preliminary levy increase of 7.7% on Sept. 27. The estimated tax statements you recently received in the mail represented this 7.7% increase.
Over the last few weeks, we have been able to identify further budget reductions, and believe we are in the position of lowering the 7.7% levy increase downward to around 5.2%. With this lower levy amount, the actual county tax in 2023 should lower than what you see on your estimated tax statement.
A 5.2% levy increase represents around $1.3 million in new spending. Three areas of the budget represent a little over $1 million of the increase. The Highway Department’s budget is up around $576,000, with $280,000 for a bond payment and $296,000 in increased spending for fuel and materials. The Sheriff’s Office budget increase is around $312,000 for increased public safety costs. Lastly, the county needs to make an $180,000 software investment to manage property information.
The county tax base grew for taxes payable in 2023, so even with the increased spending; our estimated tax rate is projected to decrease around 6%. While the tax rate is projected to decrease, residential property taxes are still projected to increase, as residential values increased on average by nearly 20%, driven by a stimulated housing market.
If your property values did not increase or stayed relatively flat, your county property tax should decrease or stay the same. Agricultural and commercial properties did not see the large value increases, so those classes of property are projected to see some tax savings in 2023. However, with the historic rise in residential property values, the county tax burden shifted more onto residential properties, so some level of tax increase is unavoidable. In 2023, residential property values are projected to make up over 60% of the county tax base.
For a real world example of projected residential tax impact, a median valued home in the County valued at $272,000 would pay around $100 more in county property tax with the 5.2% levy.
As a reminder, even though you see all local taxes—schools, cities, townships—on your estimated tax statement, the county and Board of Commissioners only has control over setting the county budget and county levy.
Throughout the process of setting the 2023 budget, the board understood and took into consideration the dynamics of the historic residential valuation increases, and did their very best to keep spending in check to minimize tax impacts on residential property owners. Despite our best efforts, the county still needed to make some critical spending increases as outlined above. We hope this year’s valuation increases were an anomaly, and we see more balance to our tax base in future years.
As a reminder, be sure to talk with your tax preparer when you file your 2022 and 2023 taxes, as you might be eligible for several different State property tax refunds. Some of these refunds are income based, but others are based on if your residential property tax increased by more than 12% or went up at least $100.