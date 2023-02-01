Snow, snow and more snow … that seems to be the pattern we have been in for several weeks. While it can be pretty and nice for the snowmobile trails, it sure causes a lot of work for our highway staff that have 519 road miles to plow and keep clear of ice.
I want to extend my gratitude to all our highway staff that work hard to help us get to where we need to be. If you were ever curious about how long it takes to plow all our roads, it takes roughly three to four hours for each driver to complete their route.
As you can imagine with all those miles and hauling salt and sand, our trucks do not last forever and need to be replaced. As such, the board recently approved the purchase of two new trucks with a cost of around $618,000.
Staying with highway updates, the board also approved to bid 2023 road projects, which includes County Road 11 from Highway 99 to County Road 32, County Road 18 from County Road 21 to 15, and working with the state of Minnesota to construct a roundabout on Highway 13 and County Road 28.
The board also continues to be busy serving as the county drainage authority and working to properly manage our 58 drainage systems, which cover 236 miles of open ditches and 27 miles of county tile. Most of our ditches were constructed in the early 1900s and have had limited work conducted on them over the last several decades.
As such, the county has been working to update records to ensure all lands that are benefitting from the ditch system are properly documented. This is an important process, as any ditch related repair costs are paid for by the benefitting landowners, and we want to ensure costs are fairly spread across all lands that are benefitting from the individual ditch systems.
If you were ever wondering where county ditches are located, you can go to the website beacon.schneidercorp.com. Once you navigate to the Le Sueur County map, you can click on the “County Ditches” layer, on the left-hand side of the screen, and the county ditches will be highlighted.
In other board related news, the board appointed Russel Anderson to the Board of Adjustments representing Commissioner District 4 (Cordova, Kilkenny and Waterville Townships) and Patrick Tebbe to our joint Waseca-Le Sueur County Library Board.
In case you didn’t know, county taxpayer dollars support the operations of five libraries in our county, with locations in Elysian, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery and Waterville. If you have not had an opportunity to visit your local library, I would encourage you to do so. In addition to a multitude of books and movies to check out, many of our libraries also have free meeting rooms, along with photocopiers and fax machines for use. Some locations also offer equipment rental, like snowshoes and internet hot spots.