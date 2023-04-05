March has been a busy month for the Board of Commissioners, with several discussions related to proposed renovations of the Government Center, which has not been updated for nearly 30 years, along with planning and implementing some office moves.
As I have reported in prior columns, our Public Health staff are now located in the renovated old jail building at 130 Park Ave. With the Public Health space being vacated on the third floor of the Government Center, we have moved Environmental Services from their office campus location at 515 S. Maple Ave, into the third-floor Government Center space. Since the building at 515 S. Maple will be vacant, we are also planning to move Highway and Parks office staff out of the Highway shop and into that space.
The board approved demolition work of the old courtrooms on the second floor of the Government Center, which have been vacant and not used since the Justice Center was built and courts moved over several years ago. This demolition work is already underway to prepare for project bidding which is slated for May 25. If bids are approved, the old courtrooms will be built out to office land and property related services departments, including Environmental Services, Assessor, GIS and Surveyor. The Recorder's Office will remain in their current location making the second floor the one-stop shop for land and property related services.
We also have discussed several other office space updates throughout the Government Center for improved security and customer-employee interactions, along with improved parking on the west side of the building. The county received preliminary budget estimates of around $5.5 million for the entire project, along with an estimated six percent inflation factor for each year the project is delayed. If bids are approved, we anticipate the Government Center renovation project taking place from June 2023 to Summer 2024.
All these plans are still subject to approval by the board who will need to review final bids and approve a financing plan. The board will hold a work session in April with our municipal bond advisor, with the goal of structuring our debt service so the county will not need to increase the levy to pay for borrowing. At this point, we think this could be feasible, as the county is scheduled to levy around $600,000 less in 2024 for debt service, along with another $700,000 in debt service coming off the levy in 2026. We also have the option to use up to $1 million in capital improvement reserve funds for the construction.
In other news, we are aware of two Border to Border applications that have been submitted to the state of Minnesota by internet service providers to expand fiber networks in the county. BevComm submitted an application for rural Montgomery and Kilkenny townships to provide service in the following areas, noted by the green line.
Frontier Communications also submitted an application to install fiber networks near the city of Waterville.
The county also hosted a meeting with Congresswoman Angie Craig to discuss broadband needs in the county and submitted a $5 million grant application for her office to support a congressional directed spending request to the county to use for broadband work. If awarded this money, the County would use these dollars to incentivize internet service providers to continue to build out rural parts of the county.
2023 Spring Road Restrictions. All paved roads are considered to have a 10 ton weight restriction unless marked otherwise. All county gravel roads have a 5 ton limit.