Winter decided to show up, and it is in a bad mood.
Perhaps it did not like summer sticking around too long. Whatever the beef between the seasons, I am glad I am indoors while they hash it out. I do miss seeing growing things already—whether it is corn or a big catalpa tree.
UV “happy” lamps and nature sounds on YouTube can only do so much when white stuff starts falling. Thankfully, I have a green friend who is way tougher than me in my home office. It is always (literally) in my corner—a humble ZZ plant.
Hard to find a garden store that does not have a ZZ plant in its indoor section. It enjoys indirect sun, rarely needs fertilizer, and can handle not being watered for very long periods of time. I usually water mine once the soil mix it is in gets completely dry.
An odd-looking plant with shiny leaves, a ZZ plant can confuse folks — and occasionally owners — into thinking it is made of plastic. One of my favorite quotes about ZZ plants comes from the author Jonny Sun, who says “to stay alive while being thought of as something that does not show any signs of life, means it is doing something right.”
Wild ZZ plants grow in forests in southeastern Africa. These sites skew drier, offer plenty of shade, and often have sandy soils underneath them—sounds like the perfect spot for a ZZ plant, right? If you ever have repotted a ZZ plant, you might have spotted their thick roots. These are rhizomes, a type of stem that resides underground. Waxy coatings on essentially all parts of the aboveground plant help it avoid water loss, and the shine from those coatings adds to its appeal.
ZZ plants have clubby, hooded flowers, like peace lilies or jack-in-the-pulpit. All three plants are part of the Araceae (arum) family. Often, the plant needs to be about two years old before you see any. The flower may produce pollen which could attract pollinating beetles, but I was not able to find information on whether ZZ plants could even produce seeds.
The studies I have read seem to assume ZZ plants spread mostly through its rhizomes. You can also propagate ZZ plants by snipping their leaves and rooting them in a moist, well drained potting mix. Keep that in mind before you shell out for a ZZ plant you see at a store.
Despite their popularity as a houseplant, it was surprisingly hard to find images of ZZ plants growing in their native habitat. By using the nature identification app iNaturalist, I worked around this by searching for ZZ plant photos taken in eastern South Africa.
These wild ZZ plants looked a bit different. Specifically, they had extra space between each leaf which also drooped more. In a way, they reminded me of the false (or true) Solomon’s seal I would see in the springtime here in Minnesota. A spring which seems far off now.