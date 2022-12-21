In agriculture we get to hear lots of buzzwords. Soil scientists like me are no stranger to fighting over definitions. About five years ago I attended a conference where two dozen professors even argued over the definition of “soil” — yikes.
One phrase I heard repeatedly is “regenerative agriculture.” Farms can be certified in it, and there is talk of regenerative agriculture being put in the upcoming Farm Bill. You may see organizations talk about its future impact or read an article about it.
So, what is regenerative agriculture? One scientific paper I read had several full pages trying to summarize the concept, but I’ll try to summarize the high points. Most of the definitions I’ve seen mention getting good yields, being efficient with inputs and storing more organic matter/carbon in soil. There’s nothing too earth shattering or strange about that.
If you are having problems with seeing the difference between sustainable agriculture and regenerative agriculture, you are not alone. While you can crack open a dictionary and point out the difference between “regenerate” and “sustain,” the fact is a sustainable agriculture conference and a regenerative agriculture conference would have similar breakout sessions.
Soil health is used interchangeably with regenerative agriculture too. This makes sense given how each aim to increase organic matter and reduce erosion. For example, I recently read a factsheet that listed regenerative agriculture techniques. Looking closely, it was simply a reworded soil health webpage from the United States Department of Agriculture.
What specific practices does a farmer need to do to be considered “regenerative?” It can include increasing soil carbon through manure, lots of cover crops or compost. One could also add more organic matter by growing a healthy, efficient crop that adds a ton of residue back into the ground. It can mean less aggressive tillage, so soil stays put and handles water and wind better. A regenerative ag farmer could use a diverse crop rotation to limit pests and make soil microbes happy.
However, one controversial take about regenerative agriculture is that it must be organically managed. This is sometimes used to separate regenerative agriculture from other things. Organic farms are unique in what they are allowed to apply (no synthetic fertilizers and or pesticides), and their certification price premium. However, the laws of chemistry and biology apply to conventional and organic farms. All the regenerative agriculture practices I described above are used by each too. Both types of fields get real benefits when soil friendly practices are taken to heart. Similarly, one can abuse a conventional farm’s soil just as easy as an organic one. A good example is tillage; farms from organic or conventional systems can overuse the plow or cultivator, bringing soil compaction and loss.
If “regenerative agriculture” gets more people involved in pursuing sustainable practices and building soil health, great, but regenerative agriculture is in the eye of the beholder. Ask people what they mean when they say regenerative agriculture — you can expect lots of variety and hopefully, a civil conversation.