An invasive insect native to northern Europe and Asia, the purple carrot-seed moth (Depressaria depressana), was recently discovered in Montgomery. How it arrived in the US is not clear, but it was first reported on the east coast in 2008, and in Wisconsin in 2018.
When a purple carrot-seed moth is a caterpillar — true to its name — it eats flowers of plants in the carrot family (Apiaceae). Eventually, the caterpillars spin a silky web in the flower and pupate into moths. We do not know a lot about their life cycle in Minnesota, but in Europe there is one generation a year and the adult moths overwinter. As caterpillars, purple carrot-seed moths appear to be most active in the mid to late summer.
The caterpillar is thankfully pretty easy to identify. It is on the small side, usually less than ½ inch long. Most of its body is a reddish-brown color and covered in white spots, with few look-alikes.
Gardeners may notice these on their carrots, dill, cilantro, fennel or parsnips if they go to flower. Out of these plants, most people find these insects on their dill, as was true in the Minnesota reports. Unless you are using a carrot family flower for cooking/pickling (like dill) or harvesting its seeds (like coriander), damage impact to your garden should be limited as these animals do not touch leaves or stems.
Some are concerned that this insect can affect native plants grown for pollinator habitats, so keep an eye on carrot relatives such as golden or heart-leaved alexanders (genus Zizia). Thankfully, there have not been reports (yet) regarding damage to these species.
Yes, these moths can also attack troublesome weeds such as wild parsnip and wild carrot. Unfortunately, there is evidence from Illinois that a purple carrot-seed moth’s caterpillar stage may not always line up well with wild parsnip’s bloom time. Other states to our east are also pessimistic about them controlling noxious weeds in the carrot family. More research is needed in Minnesota to see how much (if any) help they can give us.
One bit of good news is that scientists have already discovered beneficial insects that attack purple carrot-seed moths. During a University of Illinois study, two out of 11 captured caterpillars had wasp eggs growing inside them. These types of wasps are called parasitoids, and once their eggs develop into adults, the caterpillar dies. Creating additional pollinator habitat close to your garden may help attract parasitoid wasps.
If you have purple carrot-seed moths, physical removal is always an option. For chemical control, the University of Wisconsin recommends neem oil, Btk (Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki), spinosad, or insecticidal soap. Out of these products, insecticidal soap and Btk are the most bee friendly—especially if you are spraying flowers. No matter what you use, follow all labels when applying these insecticides.
To report purple carrot-seed moths, contact the Le Sueur County Extension office at 507-357-8230 or the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Arrest the Pest” program at 1-888-545-6684.
