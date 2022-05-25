First started in England, “no-mow May” has been touted as a way to support pollinators in residential lawns. By holding off cutting the blooms that pop up, bees can emerge in the spring and get a good start on the year.
Many of these flowers belong to dandelions, self-heal, and clover. While not invasive, these early season pollinator plants are typically put in the “weed” category. Some homeowners go to great lengths to kill them, and mowing is one technique to set them back. No-mow May aims to slow that down, at least for a month.
This year, in particular, has seen an explosion in no-mow May movements, particularly in the Midwest. No-mow May has been popular in Mankato and North Mankato, where over 600 registered between both cities. The registration was important, as the participants would be temporarily excluded from grass height requirements. With how cool and cloudy the majority of spring has been, I am assuming most have nothing to worry about anyway.
Keeping the lawnmower in the garage can be helpful to not just bees but, in some cases, the grass itself. UMN Extension recommends keeping grass at a height of three inches or higher. If you know someone who scalps their lawn, maybe a no-mow May is a good intervention. Some grass species look quite nice when allowed to grow a bit. For example, fine fescues tend to lay down and give a nice feathery look to a yard.
Obviously, the spirit of the program is focused on the flowering plants on the landscape. If your lawn looks like a golf course with zero weeds, no-mow May will be of limited help to pollinators. In fact, many native bees prefer bare spots to nest underground, not a thick, lush grass cover. Other important pollinators, like bumblebees, prefer living in an old brush pile more than eking out a living in Kentucky bluegrass. Sometimes a thick thatch layer can substitute, but that is rare.
I also worry once we move into June, the longer turfgrass from no-mow May will be suddenly chopped down to a much smaller size. Removing more than one third of a grass plant’s height in one mowing tends to stress the plant out. If drought occurs later in the season, that could lead to problems. So if you decided to participate in no-mow May, take it slow when moving the lawn back to normal.
If you still want a highly managed turfgrass lawn but want to help bees and butterflies, that is OK. You do not have to have a reconstructed prairie on your land — although that would be great. After any dandelions finish blooming, feel free to mow to prevent them going to seed — no need to wait.
Planting flowering shrubs or trees can also help a lot in the early season. Crabapple, aronia/chokeberry, or cherry are all good options that are widely available and landscape friendly. No-mow May has its merits, but its success largely depends on your situation and goals.