Emerald ash borer (EAB) has only spread more in southern Minnesota since last I wrote about the pest. As I type this, an ash tree in front of my Mankato office is already losing its bark from woodpeckers.
Homeowners often are left with hard decisions to either remove or treat their ash trees. For ash trees in forests though, the calculus changes. It is not feasible to treat or cut every ash tree in a 20-acre lot. Eventually, these sick ashes die and become snags (when upright) or logs (when downed naturally).
Mother Nature shuns waste, and tons of animals depend on dead wood. These include woodpeckers, who nest in dying or dead ash. The EAB larvae also help them stay fed during lean winters. Woodpecker homes are easy to identify, with larger holes that vary in size and shape depending on the species. Owls and other birds can take over woodpecker nests when they are abandoned. Important since they are not as adapted to pecking into wood.
Regardless, the “housing market” will probably be good for birds in the coming years. Other critters prefer logs to snags. Insects and other “bugs” break down wood and cycle nutrients into the soil. Add in these decomposers’ predators (spiders, centipedes, wasps, etc.) and the numbers add up quick! There is not enough time to go through everything, but certain mammals, microorganisms, and of course fungi—the biggest decomposing group—depend on dead trees for food and shelter. The more dead ash the better—for them, anyway.
However, any benefits come with drawbacks by losing a massive part of our forests. There are at least 43 arthropods, which are only associated with native ash and are at high risk if they go away, according to a 2010 Georgia/Ohio State study. Sadly, invasive honeysuckles or buckthorn thrive in forests after ash disappears and space opens.
This change can then trickle down and impact other critters. Prickly ash and giant swallowtail butterflies might be a good example according to a 2013 Ohio State University article. Despite its name, prickly ash is not closely related to true ash, as it is in the citrus/rue family (Rutaceae). This thorny shrub is native to Minnesota and can be mistaken for true ash.
As the scientists looked at spots where EAB thinned the tree canopy, the researchers noticed swallowtail caterpillars developed slower on prickly ash. Later, it was believed that the extra sunlight turbocharged the prickly ash’s insect defenses, which then harmed the caterpillars feeding on it.
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that any population booms with birds or other animals are going to continue long term. Once ash and EAB populations get to low enough levels, and fewer snags and logs remain, what happens? Can the EAB “winner” species keep doing well in the future? One thing is for certain, include humans in the “loser” category. Losing ash trees is not only a financial loss but an emotional loss too—and both are happening to us right now…