During the Christmas blizzard, I was snowed in at my family’s house. As I ventured out to shovel snow, I got an unusual request from my mother. She wanted me to snip off a few white pine tips that formed our windbreak for an herbal tea. She wanted something to help prevent getting a cold during winter and thought the tea would help.
“No, you are thinking of spruce tips, Mom,” I said. What followed was frantic, online searches to see who was right. Turns out we were both right, and both a little wrong.
Indeed, many evergreen species can be used in herbal teas. This involves snipping new needles from the tip of the branch, steeping in boiling water, and straining it. Depending on the recipe, other ingredients would also be added. European settlers to America brought with them spruce beer, which was an ale fermented with spruce needles with or without hops. If you are feeling adventurous, try using an old spruce beer recipe from the 1796 cookbook “American Cookery” by Amelia Simmons.
Young needles of fir, spruce, cedar and pine all have elevated amounts of vitamin C. Some are just below oranges in concentration. In northern climates like Minnesota, conifers pulled double duty as food and medicine during the frigid, bare months for peoples around the world. We hear about vitamin C fighting the common cold, but evidence is thin on that front. It may shorten the length of any sniffles but little else. My mother and I might have been a bit misled on exactly what the needles were primarily helping with —consuming enough vitamin C is important to prevent scurvy, a serious disease.
White cedar may have saved the 16th century French explorer Jacques Cartier as he sailed into Canada. The story goes that the local Iroquois helped cure a scurvy outbreak by giving Cartier’s crew tea made from the tree’s bark and needles. Cartier dubbed the tree “arborvitae,” Latin for “tree of life.” While some historians and botanists debate exactly what species was used, the name stuck.
Scurvy became a major problem during long sea voyages or military campaigns, when people only ate one or two things. To make matters worse, the longer you cook or dry food, the easier it is for vitamin C to disappear. Vegetables or fruit that ordinarily would be fine for preventing scurvy became useless after preservation. This was one reason it took many years to pinpoint what caused sailors’ sickness.
So, can you make your own conifer tea? Yes!
While most Minnesota evergreens are safe, there is one major exception. Yew, whether native or not, is extremely poisonous, and occasionally can be found here.n Look for a bush with bright red “berries” with sharply pointed flat needles — yew’s lookalike, fir, will have blunter flat needles with upward growing “normal,” cones. Some sources also mention Ponderosa pine as unsafe for pregnant women. Look for bundles of needles for that species (white pine has five, other pines have two).
