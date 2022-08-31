With summer winding down and the school year starting, I want to extend a thank you to all our educators and those who work in the seven different school districts that cover our county. We wish everyone a safe and successful year.
For an update on key business items over the last month, the Board of Commissioners and staff have been busy developing a preliminary 2023 budget, with the preliminary levy to be set on Sept. 27 and the final levy to be set on Dec. 20.
In terms of scope, the county budget is around $54 million, with county taxpayers directly supporting around $26 million of the budget. The remaining $27 million in revenue comes primarily from a variety of state and federal government sources. If you are interested in learning more about the county budget, I would encourage you to visit our website and look at our board agendas where you can find detailed budget information.
The key factors that are driving budget increases in 2023 include increased fuel, equipment and material costs for the Highway Department, public safety needs for our Sherriff’s Office, and overall salary and benefit costs for county employees, as called for in our labor agreements. Our current draft preliminary budget is showing around an 8% increase.
One bright spot in our budgeting process is that the county’s net tax capacity increased by $8.3 million, due to new construction in the county. In other words, there is $8.3 million in property that will be assessed property taxes in 2023 that did not pay in 2022, so the tax burden will be shared by more properties. The other bright spot for our budget is that over $975,000 in debt service will roll off the levy by 2028.
The county also continues to be busy in addressing our county drainage ditch system, in terms of conducting redetermination of benefits. This is a complicated process, but in simple terms it is a process where an independent viewer determines which lands are benefiting from the drainage ditch and a value is placed on each parcel that is benefiting.
In that process, 16.5-foot buffer strips are acquired by the drainage system and landowners who own those strips are paid by the other property owners in the drainage system. The strips are planted and maintained in perennial grasses, for the purposes of improving ditch bank stability and reduce ditch maintenance by setting back tillage.
Many individuals have asked why the county is conducting these redeterminations of benefits and why charges are being placed against landowners. The answer is two-fold.
First, many redeterminations have not been completed for decades and some even longer. With changes in farming and drainage practices, it is important to accurately know all the lands that are benefiting from the system, update the parcel values of those benefits, and reestablish the buffer strips. Second, with our aging ditch system, the county has received many requests for cleaning and repair work. Since we use the benefit roll to calculate how those costs are assessed to each property, it is critical we have an accurate record of benefiting lands.