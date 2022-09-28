The Le Sueur Community Foundation provides an excellent opportunity to give and to give back to the community. The mission of the Le Sueur Community Foundation is to serve Le Sueur and its surrounding areas by supporting programs and projects that improve the quality of life in Le Sueur and build a stronger community.
Le Sueur residents and visitors may be most familiar with the colorful mural as they drive into town on North Main Street, which was a projected funded by the Le Sueur Community Foundation.
Le Sueur Community Foundation has recently sponsored a photo cut-out board that is available for community events. Lana Beck painted the image of the “Mary Barnes” steamboat on the Minnesota River with a cast of characters on board including the Jolly Green Giant. The back of the cut-out has a brief description of the characters on-deck and the importance of steamboat travel in Le Sueur in the 1800’s. Look for this cut-out board around town at community events.
In July, The Le Sueur Community Foundation sponsored Little League Night at the Le Sueur Braves vs Henderson Tigers town team game on July 17 where local little leaguers received free admission and free concessions and enjoyed a great night of baseball.
Grants are awarded quarterly, as funding permits. Grants range from $250 to $1,000 for one year of funding. The next grant application deadline is October 31 and the grant applications are available at smifoundation.org/lesueur/.
Recently, the LSCF has awarded several grants to benefit the local community. The Le Sueur/Henderson school nurses received funds to update the medical equipment uses at the schools. Duck Cup Memorial Fund is a local organization dedicated to providing resources for mental health awareness and suicide prevention and they are offering a free community event on Oct. 10 at the Le Sueur-Henderson High School Auditorium. The Le Sueur Farmers Market received a grant to promote the Farmers Market held on Saturday mornings May 28, 2022-Oct 29, 2022, to promote healthy community in the Minnesota River Valley.
There are several ways in which you can support the Le Sueur Community Foundation. Volunteer your time or become a board member. Donate annually or one-time gifts of cash, real estate, securities or personal property or give deferred gifts such as bequests, life insurance, retirement plan assets, retirement plan, trust distributions, assets, provisions and special purpose gifts which may include a memorial in honor of a friend or loved one who has passed, a gift to honor a living person or a gift to commemorate a special occasion.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.