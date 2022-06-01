Q. I’ve been hearing about chia for a few years now, but I’m not really sure how to add it to my diet and why I should eat it. Help!
A. The tiny chia seed isn’t just great for growing Chia Pets in clay pots, it is big when it comes to nutrition value. It’s high in fiber, as one tablespoon contains 4 grams of fiber — the same amount of fiber found in two slices of whole wheat bread. The soluble fiber, when combined with liquids, forms a gel, which may help the body regulate how carbohydrates are digested and to stabilize blood sugars.
The soluble fiber has been shown to have a role in controlling appetite and cholesterol levels. Fiber may be beneficial in blood glucose control, weight management, digestive health, cancer prevention and heart health.
Most of us think of fish when we hear omega-3 fats, however chia seeds are also a very good source of these fats. Omega-3 fats are good fats and may be important to brain health as well as heart health. Chia provides some of the highest amount of plant-based omega-3 fats.
Besides being a source of fiber and omega-3 fats, chia is a good source of antioxidants (comparable to fruits and vegetables). Antioxidants have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer and disease, protect against aging and improve brain health.
What’s even more amazing is how simple it is to eat chia seeds. No need to grind first, just sprinkle or stir and eat. Chia seeds have little flavor, making it easy to add to your favorite foods without changing the taste.
Simply sprinkle one tablespoon on salads, yogurt, cereal, applesauce or smoothies. Or stir the seeds into a beverage such as juice right before meals to help control hunger and feel full longer. Because chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, there is no need to refrigerate to keep the oils present from going rancid.
The next time you are looking to include chia in a meal, look no further than this list of 10 great ideas.
Here are 10 great ways to use chia:
•Smoothies or Yogurt — Add 1 tablespoon of chia to your favorite smoothie or yogurt
•Pudding — Make a delicious pudding using chia and milk or milk alternative
•Baked Goods — Add some chia to the recipe for a fiber boost
•Egg Substitute — Soak 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 1/4 cup of water to replace 1 egg in a recipe
•Grilling Meats — Add chia seeds to BBQ sauce to thicken
•Breading — Mix chia seeds with panko or breadcrumbs to add fiber
•Pancakes and Waffles — Add chia seeds to the mix
•Soups — Chia seeds make an excellent thickener for soups
•Hot cereals — Top your favorite hot cereal or make a refrigerator oatmeal
•Tomato Juice — Add to tomato or vegetable juice to boost the fiber