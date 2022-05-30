The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads; A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
According to the Pew Research Center, there are 393 million firearms in the U.S. and handguns are the most common. 39% of men and 22% of women say they own a firearm and are more likely to live in a rural setting. People 50 years and older have the highest gun ownership rate. For reference, Pakistan was next in the world with 43,917,000 firearms.
Minnesota is ranked 24th when it comes to the number of registered firearms in the state at just over 79,000.
When we see and read about tragedies like the mass shooting in Texas, it’s natural to demand action, especially when it keeps happening. It’s becoming clear that the Texas shooter had some mental issues, the shooting a week earlier in New York was fueled by racist hate. In both instances, the shooter seemed to “slip” through the cracks when it came to red flags.
Many shooters slip through the cracks because they may not be mentally ill like many think, they may not be completely well but they don’t have an identifiable psychiatric disorder. Some are filled with hate, some had a grievance to settle, and some have substance abuse problems.
The new buzz phrase these days is “common sense” gun laws but that means different things to different people. According to Moms Demand Action, background checks on every gun sale, red flag laws, and education about safe storage of guns work and are common sense.
Research from the Giffords Law Center shows that 280 new gun safety laws have been enacted in 45 states and Washington, D.C since the Sandy Hook shooting with mixed success. Some states chose to loosen controls so people could conceal or open carry, and some states went with stricter laws.
I’ve grown up with guns and learned gun safety in my elementary school. We all had .22 rifles in the classroom closet and went to the shooting range in the basement to practice. It has always been a tool for recreation and hunting. I also believe firearms are essential in-home security.
All that said, if I were king for a day, I would implement the following nation-wide rules:
1. You can’t purchase a firearm unless you are 21.
2. If you are between 16 and 21, your parent or guardian must make the purchase and accept the responsibility for the minor, and must provide proof of successfully completing a gun safety course for the minor they are sponsoring.
3. Firearms can only be purchased from a licensed firearm dealer.
4. The buyer of a firearm must first pass a background check and show proof of a gun safety course or military service.
5. There is a 7-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm.
6. A concealed carry permit applies nationally and requires annual training and permit.
In my opinion, those are the reasonable steps we can take to ensure training and registration for law-abiding people, but what about the criminals?
So far in 2022 alone, 26 of the 31 homicides in Minneapolis have involved a firearm. If we are committed to parameters for people to legally own firearms, we must be as committed to punish people who use firearms when committing crimes. The punishment must be equally as harsh for those who sell firearms illegally.
My final thoughts are that I’m tired of political leaders and national media demonizing guns. If a firearm is not for you and your lifestyle that’s fine but the vast majority of gun owners are safe. Each year, hundreds of thousands of rounds hit or miss game during hunting seasons. Every weekend, millions of rounds nationally are sent down range at gun shops. Gun safety classes are held weekly to train folks how to properly use, store and maintain their firearms.
We are a gun culture as a nation to the tune of 393 million guns, and that’s not going to change. We can make minimally restrictive rules for law abiding gun owners that ensure safety, but the focus that will make the most impact will be keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals and kids under 21 who are in crisis.