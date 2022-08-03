The summer seems to by flying by, with nearly all of our local community festivals wrapped up. A big thank you goes out to all of those involved in the planning, support and implementation of these events, as there is a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into them.
As for key work underway in county government, July and August are a busy time as we are preparing and discussing our preliminary budgets for 2023 as we need to set the final levy in December. Just as our home budgets are being stretched due to inflation, county expenses are not immune from these forces. However, we are doing our very best in managing expenses and will attempt to hold down costs wherever and whenever we can.
The one bright spot in our budget projections is that we added over $50 million in new construction to the 2023 tax base. In other words, there is $50 million in new construction that will be assessed property taxes in 2023 that were not assessed in 2022. With this added tax base, the county may be able to increase our budget and levy with negligible impact on property taxes.
Another key item the Commissioners are currently discussing is a potential remodel of the historic courthouse, now referred to as the Government Center. What is driving these discussions is that no significant work has been undertaken in the building for nearly 30 years, and there are vacant courtrooms and offices that largely sit unused on the second floor, since the courts moved to the new Justice Center.
One vision we are discussing for the second floor space is to create a one-stop shop where county residents can conduct all land-related transaction business— such as permits, valuation inquiries, land splits and recording of official documents. The area would house the Environmental Services, Assessors, GIS, and Surveyor Departments along with the Recorder’s Office. Currently, only the Recorder is located on this floor, with Environmental Services located at an off-site building, and the other offices located on the first level.
No formal decisions have been made regarding the remodel, but the Board will be meeting over the next several weeks and months to discuss preliminary designs and cost estimates, along with developing a creative strategy to finance the project that would have no or limited impact on the county levy due to current debt repayment structures.
The Board also adopted a new ATV/UTV ordinance on July 19, that officially goes into effect on August 1. The new ordinance allows for use of ATV/UTVs on all County roads with some stipulations. The key stipulations are that the vehicles are NOT to be operated in ditches; they are to be driven on the shoulder or extreme right hand side of road; drivers must be at least 16 years of age and have valid driver’s license; headlights and tail lights should be on at all times and they are to stay under 40 miles per hour.
The last item I will mention is the County has been working with internet service providers Bevcom and Mediacom, in submitting two separate grant applications to the State of Minnesota for fiber build-outs to residents in Kasota, Lexington, Montgomery, and Sharon townships. If these grants are approved, we would expect fiber work to be undertaken in 2023.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.