Before we know it, we will be in for “snirt” season. Snirt is what we call when snow and eroded soil mix.
You might see evidence of snirt in the road ditch, where it looks like someone poured cocoa mix onto snow. Farmers and gardeners both can be affected by this type of erosion. Blown soil can hold a lot of organic matter and nutrients, which can be released into waterways in the spring. Hungry algae love to feed on anything eroded soil gives them, in particular phosphorus. The well-fed algae’s increased growth leads to blooms which harm the environment and any fun we might have on the water once temperatures heat up.
Phosphorus tends to be clingy. If there are no crops to take up this nutrient, or if there is too much for plants to uptake, phosphorus builds up over years. All the more reason to test your garden’s soil! Knowing you do not need to apply phosphorus every year should save you money. If you happen to test “very high” for soil phosphorus, tweaking your fertilizer use is the best single thing you can do to reduce its impact. However, reducing erosion — even in winter — is a close second.
Obviously, cutting down on tilling/cultivating in the fall is a no-brainer for erosion control. If you absolutely must bring the iron out, keep the surface as rough as possible with big clods of soil. These clods, especially if they are clayey, hold together better during wind.
Cover crops can protect soil too. Grasses which have dense root systems tend to be best. Even species that die over the winter, like oats, give you protection through their residue. Cover crops that survive the winter, like cereal rye, help and are better for conserving another plant nutrient—nitrogen—in the spring. However, using any cover crop requires careful planning, and success depends on when you planted them. Cover crops sown too late will not work when the frigid gusts begin.
Another practice you can do, even after a killing frost, is to simply apply mulch. The usual suspects are straw and leaves, and both can work fine in slowing erosion. Whatever you choose, mulching three to four inches deep should be your goal, and can be raked away once you start planting in the spring. Combining this tactic with fall garlic planting (which needs mulch) is a win-win.
Lastly, windbreaks are always an option. You do not necessarily need rows and rows of trees either. Standing corn, tall grasses, snow fences, or stacked straw bales can protect a garden. We get most winter winds from the north and west, so make sure those two sides are covered. Still, it is easy to get in the weeds (sometimes literally) with windbreak design, and you should consult with UMN Extension or Le Sueur County SWCD if you want to put in a permanent windbreak that protects more than a small veggie plot.
Whatever tactic(s) you choose, let’s make “snirt” bite the dirt this year.