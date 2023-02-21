On Feb. 21, Democrats in the Senate passed a bill that authorizes non-citizens to get a Minnesota driver’s license. It is far more expansive than simply being a fix for public safety, as proponents claim. It’s a seriously flawed bill.
The first danger is to our national security. The federal REAL ID law is set to take effect in 2025, assuming it is not delayed again. Until REAL ID is enforced, a standard driver’s license can be used to access federal buildings and military bases. An illegal immigrant with bad intentions could use these IDs to access those bases and building, posing a serious national security threat.
The second significant danger is to the integrity of our elections. We all want our elections to be safe, secure, and trustworthy. But this bill, in combination with two separate Democrat bills that will automatically register voters and weaken safeguards in our elections, put our elections at risk. With one of these driver’s licenses, an illegal immigrant could easily register to vote.
These risks could be addressed with one simple change: making the license unique. Instead, the licenses that noncitizens would receive under the Democrats’ bill are identical to the regular, standard driver’s licenses that legal citizens receive. There would be no text specifying that it is for driving purposes only. No markings of any kind. It would even be the same orientation. There would be nothing to distinguish the two.
Providing driver’s licenses to immigrants who are here illegally may have some appeal to our compassionate sides. But the bill they passed contains serious flaws that put Minnesotans at risk.
Banning gas-powered lawn equipment? How far is too far?
We all agree that taking care of our environment is crucial, but it's important that Minnesota's energy future is both clean and affordable. Moving toward a clean energy future is a laudable effort, but sometimes Democrats overlook how their extreme ideas might affect the people of Minnesota in the long run.
Here are two great examples to show how out-of-touch they are.
This week, Democrats introduced legislation to ban all gas-powered lawn equipment, which would apply to engines under 25 horsepower. This includes commonly used tools such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers, hedge clippers, chainsaws, edgers, trimmers and even some riding lawnmowers. My lawn isn’t that big, and I cannot mow my lawn without recharging the battery on my electric pushmower. For folks with lawns of a half acre, an acre, or more, a ban like this will be challenging.
Democrats are proposing a requirement for all zambonis to be electrically powered by 2025. Imagine the financial burden this will place on the many small arenas located throughout the state, who may struggle to afford this transition.
Clean, reliable and affordable energy is a goal we are all striving for. But Democrat mandates are pushing us there before the market is ready, and it’s going to be awfully expensive for a lot of Minnesotans.
Reach Sen. Rich Draheim at Sen.Rich.Draheim@Senate.mn or 651-296-5558.
