May is National Supervised Visitation Awareness Month and a great time to spread the word about one of CADA’s crucial programs – our Keep Me Safe Supervised Parenting Time and Exchange Centers.
CADA’s Keep Me Safe Centers are places where children and their non-custodial parents or caregivers can visit in a safe and secure location. Supervised visitation and exchange services help survivors of relationship abuse and entire communities stay safe.
Many people in our community are in situations where they could benefit from supervised parenting time or exchanges. Judges sometimes order supervised but many families voluntarily sign up for this service. Supervised visits are something to consider if a family has a history of domestic violence or relationship abuse, if the family is involved with child protection, if there is a history of substance abuse issues, or if there has been a long period of separation between a child and caregiver.
CADA’s Keep Me Safe centers strive to create a positive, healthy, and nurturing environment where children and their caregivers can be assured that a visit or exchange will be safe and conflict-free. Keep Me Safe centers are stocked with toys and activities appropriate for children of all ages. During supervised visits, families can play games, watch a movie, or spend time doing an activity that everyone enjoys. Many families choose to use a center like Keep Me Safe rather than doing visits at a family member or friend’s home because of the extra safety measures a center can take.
Supervised visits and exchanges are observed and overseen by a Keep Me Safe Monitor. A monitor is trained in the intricacies of relationship abuse and is familiar with each family’s unique situation and dynamics. Monitors are neutral third parties who observe visits to ensure that everyone stays safe and that policies are being upheld.
Monitors maintain confidentiality while working with both caregivers. Monitors also go through orientation with each parent to ensure everyone understands the policies and introduce children to the center so they are comfortable when they come for their first visit.
Supervised visits and exchanges are a great option for families and can be incredibly impactful for a child. Supervised visits allow a child to spend quality time with a parent or caregiver they might not otherwise see.
Supervised visits also ensure that visits are safe and that a child isn’t witnessing any conflict between parents. Supervised visits can help lessen a child’s feelings of anxiety or fear about not seeing a caregiver, can help reduce the self-blame a child may feel, and can help rebuild and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers.
Many families who use CADA’s Keep Me Safe program have a history of relationship abuse or domestic violence. Although Keep Me Safe works with both parents and remains neutral and respectful of all family members, our policies and procedures are designed through a survivor-centered lens.