One of the primary concerns of victims and survivors of relationship abuse, sexual violence, stalking or other forms of abuse is how to stay safe. Whether in an abusive relationship, leaving an abusive home, or living life after abuse, survivors must plan for their current safety and long-term safety.
Advocates at CADA can help survivors create safety plans, which are individualized plans designed to keep a person or family safe.
Safety plans are intended to be living and breathing plans that change with an individual’s circumstances. Some safety plans are written plans, and some people have a plan in their heads. There are many different types of safety plans based on someone’s unique situation and relationship.
Someone who is currently in a relationship with someone causing harm needs to plan to stay safe during abusive incidents. Parts of this safety plan can include:
• Find the safest place in the home.
• Learn to recognize patterns in their partner and try to anticipate abusive incidents.
• Prepare plausible excuses to be away from home when things might become dangerous.
Leaving an abusive relationship is rarely a singular event but a long process. Leaving can be one of the most dangerous times for a victim or survivor, as an abusive partner may escalate their behaviors to maintain control over their partner. Parts of this safety plan can include:
• Identify safe places to go.
• Figure out who in your life can help you in an emergency.
• Keep your phone charged and on you at all times.
• Protect your online safety and disable any GPS trackers on your phone or in your car.
Abuse or stalking often continues after a victim has left an abusive relationship. A survivor’s ex may try to find them and cause further harm. These kinds of safety plans can include:
• Keep your location a secret or use an address confidentiality program.
• Figure out what people you have in common and set strong boundaries with those people to keep your personal information safe.
• Consider obtaining a legal protective order.
Abuse is trauma, and survivors often deal with mental health impacts. An emotional safety plan can include:
• Identify your support system.
• Learn to recognize triggers and find strategies to cope after being triggered.
• Find healthy self-care practices.
Working with an advocate can be incredibly helpful when creating a safety plan. Advocates have received specialized training in helping survivors stay safe. Advocates can provide information and resources that survivors may not be aware of and talk through the pros and cons of different options.
Survivors know their situations, partners, and relationships better than anyone – and advocates will always follow survivors’ lead in creating a safety plan.