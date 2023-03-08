Sheila Tacheny.jpg

At CADA, one thing advocates can do to help survivors of relationship abuse or sexual violence is to help obtain protective orders. A protective order is a court order that can protect you from abuse and harassment. It orders the respondent to stay away from you, not contact you and stop the abuse or harassment.

Sheila Tacheny is a CADA Blue Earth County Community Advocate.

