At CADA, one thing advocates can do to help survivors of relationship abuse or sexual violence is to help obtain protective orders. A protective order is a court order that can protect you from abuse and harassment. It orders the respondent to stay away from you, not contact you and stop the abuse or harassment.
Some protective orders, such as a DANCO, or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, are issued by a judge during a criminal case. Harassment Restraining Orders (HRO) and Orders for Protection (OFP) are civil protective orders that you can request for yourself, by filing a petition with your county court.
Does it cost anything to get a protective order?
The fee to file an HRO is around $300, varying slightly in each county. If you are unable to pay this fee, you can file a form asking the court to waive the fee based on financial hardship. You can find this form on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, at www.mncourts.gov by typing “In forma pauperis” or “fee waiver” in the search bar. The fee may also be waived if the person you are seeking protection from has committed certain criminal acts against you, such as stalking or sexual assault. There is no fee to file an OFP.
Who qualifies for a protective order?
OFPs and HROs are similar but have different requirements for who can request them. To qualify for an OFP, you must have a relationship to the Respondent, or the person you are filing it against. They could be a family member, a current or former romantic partner, someone you currently live with or have lived with in the past, or the parent of your child, including unborn children. An OFP can be granted when the Respondent has physically harmed you, threatened you, or done something to make you fear imminent physical harm.
An HRO can be granted against anyone, regardless of your relationship to the Respondent, as long as their actions meet the legal definition of harassment. Examples could include stalking, sexual assault, making threats, and harassing you through phone calls, text messages, or social media.
Where can I get help or more information?
CADA serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and an advocate can help you file for a protective order against a current or former partner who is hurting or harassing you.
More information can also be found on www.mncourts.gov. Select “Get Forms” and then choose “Domestic Abuse” or “Harassment.” Here you can find the forms you would need if you are filing them yourself, as well as instructions on filing them and more information about what qualifies as domestic abuse and harassment.Minnesota also has a Guide and File option, which walks you through the process of completing the paperwork and allows you to file it online.
Questions about filing the paperwork can be directed to your county’s Court Administration.
To reach a CADA advocate, call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-477-0466 or chat with an advocate on our website at www.cadaMN.org.
Sheila Tacheny is a CADA Blue Earth County Community Advocate.