I am voting yes on all three questions in the upcoming Aug. 9 LS-H School District bond referendum for the following reasons:
1. I respect and trust the current School Board members who voted unanimously to pursue the Aug. 9th Bond Referendum.
2. Passage of this Bond Referendum is crucial for providing quality facilities to support our students and also “level the playing field” for retaining and attracting student enrollment.
3. For the past three years — despite the COVID disruptions — the School Board developed and followed a strategic process to address our significant facilities maintenance issues. They partnered with our administrative teams and collaborated with numerous professional and citizen consultants, school staff and the Minnesota Department of Education to analyze needs and develop potential solutions.
4. For the past three years, the School Board provided numerous ongoing public information and citizen input opportunities including public surveys, task forces, mailings, newspaper articles and public meetings in regard to prioritizing solution options.
5. A year ago, the School Board hired a tireless, “take-charge” superintendent to partner with them to continue building public engagement and to promote the Nov. 2021 Bond Referendum which failed, but provided needed perspective for a revised solution.
6. Since last November, the School Board (1) analyzed the failed bond referendum results, (2) solicited additional public input, (3) collaborated with the constituents referred to in number three above and (4) developed a scaled-back, three question bond referendum that address all facility needs, will attract student enrollment and frees up funds for educational priorities rather than band-aids for facility maintenance.
Assuming you value the future of the LS-H School District, please invest in LS-H and take time to vote yes on Aug. 9.
Dave Johnson
Le Sueur
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.