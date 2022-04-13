Avian influenza (AI) is a virus that can cause disease in all poultry. One type of flu, H5N1, is considered a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype. This means it is highly contagious and lethal to poultry operations. Unfortunately, H5N1 was discovered at a commercial turkey farm in Le Sueur County this month.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the state of Minnesota are implementing control measures to stop the spread of this damaging disease.
HPAI has been around for much longer than most people realize. It was first identified in 1878 when researchers were able to distinguish it from other poultry diseases. Minnesota experienced a previous outbreak in 2015.
In 2022, HPAI has been confirmed in 24 states (as of 4/6/2022) starting on the East Coast moving westward to the Midwest. It is important to note that nationwide approximately 35% of the cases that have been confirmed are in “backyard” flocks. Information about the most recent Minnesota confirmations by location, type of bird(s), and size of flock can be found at: https://www.bah.state.mn.us/hpai/
When a farm is confirmed to have HPAI, the birds on that farm are depopulated. Birds on farms within a 10 km radius around the infected farm will be tested and monitored for HPAI. Depopulation will only occur on premises’ with infected birds. Indemnity (financial reimbursement of your loss) is provided if your flock is depopulated under Minnesota Board of Animal Health and/or USDA care.
Early detection is crucial to minimizing the spread of HPAI and allowing farmers to continue to raise poultry. Sadly, one of the first clinical signs is sudden, unexplained death. Other signs include depression, a decline in water consumption, ruffled feathers, and purple or dry combs. Waterfowl are less likely to die from HPAI or show signs of illness, but they can carry the virus and spread it to other birds.
If you see signs of illness like these in your flock, call your veterinarian immediately. If you do not have a veterinary relationship for your poultry, call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline 1-833-454-0156 for further instructions.
Protect your flock by implementing biosecurity. Avoid attracting wild birds to your residence by covering or enclosing any outdoor feeding areas. Promptly clean up any feed spills. Avoiding visiting any ponds or streams, especially with pets as warm weather arrives. Also, consider minimizing large puddles and standing water that may be a nice resting place for migratory birds.
Ensure you have clean hands, clothes, and footwear before handling your birds. Do not allow others to handle your birds. Also, limit who visits your birds at home. If someone else must visit your birds, have a conversation about what other bird contact they have recently had. Ask them to wash their hands and wear clean clothes and footwear.