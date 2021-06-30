Summer is here, and Le Sueur is a busy place!
The past year has been filled with construction and renovations which have been transforming Le Sueur in the best of ways. We are excited about summer events returning to our community and want to make sure you stay in the loop about all things Le Sueur. From the Communications and Human Resources department, we would like to highlight ways to stay informed about city of Le Sueur news and jobs.
The city of Le Sueur website (cityoflesueur.com) is our main hub for all City information. Here, you can rent a park shelter, pay your utility bill, register for recreation programs, submit forms, view City events, join City Council meetings, contact staff, and much more. A great communications feature on our website is “Notify Me”. This module allows you to sign up for email or text alerts on a variety of topics. You are able to choose your preferences and can receive direct alerts about meetings and agendas, newsletters, city events, bid postings, and emergency alerts. Even snow emergency alerts can be delivered straight to your inbox or phone in real time. Just navigate to our homepage and click on the green “Notify Me” button to get started.
Request Tracker is another module on our site that allows residents to submit information direct to city staff. Residents can report streetlight outages, debris in streets, street sign damage, and more including general feedback.
The city of Le Sueur is active on several social media channels, with a variety of content. We launched our Instagram account last fall and we have enjoyed connecting with our followers there. Be sure to give us a follow: @cityoflesueur. You will continue to find shared content on Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor as well. Our Nextdoor subscribers have increased to over 725 and it is a great space for residents to stay connected to their neighbors and with us!
Along with the city’s social media pages, the Le Sueur Community Center and Le Sueur Police Department have active Facebook accounts. The Le Sueur Community Center page features information about recreation activities, Community Center memberships, and tips to keep you and your family active. The Le Sueur Police Department offers general safety information, ordinance compliance topics, missing pets, and more. Be sure to check them out at @LeSueurCommunityCenter and @LeSueurPD. We work closely with these departments to deliver timely and relevant information, making Le Sueur an even better place to live, work, and play. We encourage our residents to get social with us!
In-person City Council meetings resumed on June 14. Residents are welcome and encouraged to attend. Meetings will continue to be broadcast live and you can join in online as well. To view City Council meeting agendas or to join a meeting, visit cityoflesueur.com/agendacenter. Joining council meetings is a great way to stay involved in your community and keep informed on news, events, and activities.
Information on city projects can be found on our website as well under “Our Community”. We regularly post updates on the current CSAH22 project and will do the same for the upcoming CSAH36 project. To receive direct updates on the CSAH 22 project from Bolton & Menk, visit: https://clients.bolton-menk.com/new22/ or visit our homepage and navigate to “Our Community”.
Moving on to Human Resources. The city of Le Sueur currently employs 118 staff members. This number includes our seasonal pool staff (22) and public services seasonal laborers (7) and firefighters (23). Want to join our team? You can view our current job postings, visit: cityoflesueur.com/jobs.
Stay tuned for next month’s update from Finance Director Joe Roby.