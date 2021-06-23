The concept of growing your own food at home has exploded with the pandemic. I agree that you cannot get any fresher than your own garden.
Yet, many don't want to try and struggle with the space or the mess. One idea that takes cleanliness to the next level is microgreens. You cut them off above the root and so, you aren’t getting the soil mixed in. In fact, you don’t need to grow them in soil at all, as even paper towels will suffice. They can be grown in soil or soilless mediums.
If you choose soil, disinfect it by baking it in the oven in maybe a broiler or jelly roll pan until it reaches 180- 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. You can take it a step further by making sure to obtain seeds from a reputable supplier and disinfect the seeds. The University of California-Davis Publication 8151 discusses soaking seeds at 140 degrees Fahrenheit in 3% hydrogen peroxide and then rinsing the seeds under tap water for 1 minute. The seeds should then be added to a bowl of water and any floating seeds or parts removed. Using a spray bottle with 3% food grade hydrogen peroxide may also discourage mold and infection as the plants grow.
Do not mistake microgreens for sprouts. Sprouts are eaten with the root and are not exposed to light at all. On the other hand, microgreens are harvested above the root and first germinated in the dark and then exposed to light to grow once leaves have formed on the plants. This brings color to the microgreens and a different nutrient level than sprouts. Microgreens are often described to have a greater punch in nutrient and flavor content than their mature counterparts.
So, planting microgreen seeds is pretty clean, has a quick turnaround, is fresh, is healthy and allows for some innovation with cooking. Let’s discuss what is needed to get started. 1) A clean tray with a cover, 2) a growing medium (ie. soil, coconut coir, paper towels, or hydroponic mat) 3) a spray bottle with water 4) seeds.
Most commonly, growers will start with a 10”x20” tray and line the try bottom with the moistened growing medium. If using paper towels, you will need a few layers. It should not be soaked as to help prevent mold growth but also wet enough support seed germination. A layer of seeds may then be sprinkled, evenly dispersed and not clumped, onto the medium. The tray should be left covered until the plants possess leaves.
After the first two leaves appear, they may be exposed to light. The plants may be cut with a sterilized scissors above the root. The seeds and medium will need to be sprayed with water to maintain a moist environment for growth and sprayed with 3% hydrogen peroxide on occasion to help prevent mold growth. Growth turnaround may range from 10 days to three weeks, depending on the type of seeds.
For questions on microgreens or other gardening questions, please reach out to the Nicollet County Master Gardening Group.