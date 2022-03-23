During our department’s move to our new office, we found a small booklet that caught our eye — Le Sueur County Extension’s “Plans for the Future”, published in 1961.
Many familiar last names were on the extension committee back then, grandfathers of the farmers and citizens I work with today. It gave an overview of how UMN Extension functioned and focused on Le Sueur County’s challenges and opportunities. Data from the Census of Agriculture was used throughout the report, and while there were sections on livestock, 4-H, and home economics, the crops section caught my eye.
Some of the surprises I saw included the average age of a Le Sueur County farmer. In 1959 he or she was probably 48 years old. Young compared to 2017, when a typical one was 58. Historical crop yields are always surprising. In 1958, the average corn yield in Le Sueur County was 68 bushels per acre, and soybeans were 21 bushels per acre. As a reminder, last year in 2021—during a drought—our corn and soybean yields were triple those numbers.
In the late 50’s, soybeans were just behind oats in the number of acres grown, with corn on top. During World War II, only 76 acres in Le Sueur County were put in “soya beans”. By 1950 it was around 5,000 acres and in 1959 it ballooned to 24,631 acres. These new soybean fields came at the expense of barley and flax, which never recovered. While you can find the occasional oat field in 2022, finding an acre of barley or flax might be as hard as finding bigfoot. Other trends mentioned in the 1961 handbook ring true today. The number of farms were decreasing, but they were getting larger in size. Farmers were becoming more specialized, crop inputs were increasing, and land values marched upwards.
Later in the handbook, specific problems and their answers were listed. The crop-related issues that plagued our grandfathers plague us now, and the solutions are the same. You will find extension educators screaming about these from the rooftops. Weeds need a pre and post application of herbicides—no easy button then or now. Reduce tillage wherever possible to keep your soil on your land. Keep accurate records to improve your business and use soil testing to apply fertilizer efficiently.
Oddly, the 1961 problem list lacked insects or diseases. I would expect big differences in pests from today. For example, soybean aphid, the main insect farmers spray for in late summer, was not discovered in Minnesota until 2000. The European corn borer, who once terrorized the entire Midwest, has remained in the shadows (so far) since the introduction of genetically modified corn in the late 90’s.
While the “Plans for the Future” handbook wanted to look forward, it made you look back too. The seeds of big change were just starting to grow in 1961, as soybeans muscled their way behind corn. Still, the same age-old challenges of farming never went away — weeds, soil loss, and profitability.