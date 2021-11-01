Vaccine Clinics on Nov 4 and 18
If you are looking for first, second, third or booster doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the County will be holding clinics on November 4 and 8 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. If you have questions or would like to schedule a time, call 507-357-8523.
Jamie Hayes Starts as New Human Services Director
Long-time Le Sueur County Human Services Director Susan Rynda will be retiring from her role in December, and with that we are happy to report the County has hired Jamie Hayes as our new Director. Jamie’s first day was October 25.
Jamie is an Elysian area resident, and comes to us with extensive experience in the Human Services field, ranging from serving as Regional Mental Health Manger for the 10-county area Adult Mental Health Initiative, and experience working in both Dakota and Rice Counties. We thank Susan for all her years of service to the community and welcome Jamie to her new role.
The Human Services division is one of the larger departments in the County, with responsibilities in managing child support, child and adult protection, child/adult family services and general financial assistance programs.
Pursuing County Economic Development Strategy
On October 19 the Board of Commissioners held a work session regarding developing a county economic development strategy and potentially hiring or contracting for a county economic development director.
This discussion was an outgrowth from a dedicated group of volunteers who have been meeting over the last several months discussing the need for the County to develop a strategy to proactively engage in economic development, which has in the past been mainly a function of city economic development authorities.
The Board directed the Administrator to continue to meet with the steering committee, cities and other stakeholders to continue the discussion, and identify priority work items and options for staffing the position. Early areas of potential economic development focus may include: establishing a county-wide central point of contact for existing and new businesses wishing to start or expand and assisting them to identify resources; broadband development; tourism development; assisting city economic development authorities; working with planning and zoning officials on housing strategies; and securing grant funding.
Remodeling Updates
Completion of the east entrance on Park Avenue to the Government Center has been delayed due to unforeseen structural issues. The new target completion date for the project is mid-December, but could stretch into Spring if weather is too cold to finish concrete work. Visitors to the Government Center should continue to use the West entrance on Lexington Avenue.
Plans continue to move forward in reclaiming and remodeling the 1982 jail for a Public Health/Nursing building. The tentative plan is to begin interior demolition work in December, with construction starting in March. Target completion for the new space would be November 2022. The County is waiting for final cost estimates before authorizing the work, with the intent to pay for these expenses with federal grant monies through the American Rescue Plan. Plans also continue with remodeling the main level of the historic jail/Sheriff’s office building for Extension Services.