Hello Recycling Fans, I hope all of you had joyful and healthy holidays and are ready for a great 2021!
Like many other industries, the solid waste and recycling industries are still reeling from the COVID-19 effects, and our economies and communities try to adapt as best we can. National and local levels of solid waste, recycling, recycling contamination and illegal dumping are still seeing an increase due to COVID. The changes and challenges from 2020 will linger into early 2022, as markets try to stabilize or normalize.
In fact, we could say or ask if this is the “new normal.” The initial stay-at-home order started things off with folks being at home more and cleaning out the house and garage — a lot of these materials ended up in local recycle bins and should not have. Then the amazon effect happened with mountains of cardboard overflowing our containers, and then the waves of food takeout containers hit, since restaurants were closed to dine in. Over half of these containers are not accepted in recycling.
Single use bag bans were rescinded, thus preventing folks from reusing bags at the grocery store and making single use plastic bags more prevalent than ever. All of these factors combined with low/no interest rates juicing the economy and pouring stimulus money on top of this has most of us living in the land of plenty and local recycling containers overflowing.
Now the question is “What do we do with all of these materials? First, we should assume our recycling responsibilities and get educated on what is and is not acceptable and where to take these items. Before we jump into recycling, let us not forget about reducing our consumption where we can and reusing materials when we can.
Most of us have now heard about the famous “Bernie Sanders reuse mittens” made from an old wool sweater and combined with fleece material made from recycled pop bottles. This is just one of many fantastic reuse ideas that can be found on Etsy or other internet sites. After conducting a thorough reduce and reuse campaign at home, we can begin our super recycling efforts.
The first thing I would recommend is, if you live in one of our cities, contact your city office and inquire if you can increase the size of your recycling cart at home; you may be able to do this at a very low cost or no cost kind of deal. The second thing I would do is get your household a good box cutter to help break down cardboard boxes, as this seems to be the biggest issues we have at our local recycling drop boxes — overflowing containers can lead to blowing debris and messy neighborhoods.
The rest of my recommendations are simple Do’s and Don’ts: Styrofoam is not recyclable, it goes in your garbage, please remove it from your large cardboard boxes before you recycle them; plastic film packing pillow and peanuts go in your garbage; shredded paper also goes in the garbage or taken to a special shredded paper recycling event; No batteries, holiday lights, electronics, appliances or anything with a plug in — these items go to a separate recycling facility.
For more recycling education, visit the Nicollet and Blue Earth County Waste Wizard web sites or contact us at Tri-County at 507-381-9196 or tricountyrecycling.org. Stay healthy, stay positive and let us make every day Earth Day in 2021!