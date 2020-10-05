To the editor:
I never considered myself a career politician. I’m of the belief that a part-time legislature, with members who remain grounded in their communities, is much better than a state legislature governed by full-time politicians.
That is why I ended my service in the Minnesota House of Representatives after just three terms of two years each. There are other members of our community who are just as qualified to serve the constituents of District 20A, and fresh input and new ideas should always be welcome.
One such qualified resident who will bring dedication, common sense and family values to the state legislature is Brian Pfarr. That is why I am formally endorsing his candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives. I am totally confident that Brian’s legislative priorities will mirror those that I championed in St. Paul. Fiscal responsibility, less government intervention in our businesses and personal daily lives and true family values are the issues I am sure he will pursue as our state representative.
Brian’s leadership as a National Guard member for over 30 years and his hands-on experience in farm and business lending makes him uniquely qualified for this important legislative seat. And as a businessman and president of a local bank, I know that Brian will be crunching the numbers and watching out for the taxpayers while serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
He has earned my solid support. I hope you will add your name to his long list of supporters when you vote November 3rd.
Representative Bob Vogel
District 20A
This letter is a paid political endorsement.