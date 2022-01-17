Menopause can be a blessing for those with a history of heavy periods and pelvic pain, but it also can be a curse for others with new-onset frequent hot flashes, drenching sweats, sleepless nights, mood swings, vaginal dryness and urinary disturbances. Here are answers to common questions about menopause.
Am I in menopause?
If you have not had a period in the last consecutive 12 months without an obvious cause for it, such as hormonal medications, thyroid problems, pregnancy or a prolactin disorder, you might be in menopause. Elevated levels of follicle-stimulating hormone can suggest menopause or perimenopause in a blood test. This blood test is not necessary to diagnose menopause, however.
Some menopause symptoms include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, sexual dysfunction and new-onset depression. These symptoms can begin before menopause, including the final menstrual period, during a phase called menopause transition. Hot flashes typically peak during the first two years after your last period, lasting on average for three to five years. In some women, hot flashes can last for 10 years of more.
When and why does menopause happen?
Natural menopause happens when the ovaries permanently stop releasing an egg every month. The median age of natural menopause is 51. On average, a woman ovulates about 400 eggs in a lifetime. Once the ovaries run out of follicles, the estrogen levels drop and natural menopause occurs. This natural drop in estrogen, particularly a form of estrogen called estradiol, usually is gradual and leads to the symptoms associated with menopause. After menopause occurs, the body continues to produce a weaker form of estrogen called estriol that helps mitigate the symptoms.
When menopause happens before 40, it is called premature ovarian failure. Surgical menopause happens after the surgical removal of ovaries. Induced menopause is menopause caused by surgical removal and by medications, such as Lupron, which is used to treat gynecological problems like pelvic pain and heavy bleeding.
What is hormone replacement therapy and is it safe?
Hormone replacement therapy involves replacement of the estrogen hormones to help alleviate distressing menopause-related symptoms. If you have a uterus, you also will require progesterone to prevent excessive thickening of the uterine lining that can lead to precancer or cancer of the uterus.
Currently, hormone replacement is approved and considered safe for use in these ways:
• Relief from moderate to severe hot flashes and night sweats
• Relief from moderate to severe genitourinary symptoms including urgency, frequency and vaginal dryness
• In the prevention of osteoporosis and for women who have had their ovaries surgically removed or have undergone menopause early
In these cases, it's recommended to start hormone replacement within the first 10 years of menopause. New studies suggest potential benefits for mood, sleep and joint aches.
Vaginal estrogen in the form of a cream or ring can be used in women who are more bothered by vaginal dryness and urgency or increased frequency of urination. Low-dose topical formulations of testosterone, along with estrogen replacement, have been shown to improve sexual satisfaction in women who are past menopause.
Hormone replacement therapy should be used with caution in women with a history of stroke, heart attack, increased risk of blood clots, history of clots in the lungs of legs, breast cancer, estrogen-dependent cancers, allergy to estrogen, liver dysfunction and/or unexplained vaginal bleeding.
Do natural remedies help with menopausal symptoms?
Phytoestrogens, such as soybeans, herbal remedies, including St. John's wort, black cohosh, ginseng and vitamins, have been proposed to help with menopausal symptoms. In the U.S., none of these complementary medicines have been approved by the FDA for the use in menopause. Most studies have not shown that these have had much benefit over placebo in helping with menopausal symptoms.
Can lifestyle modifications help my hot flashes?
Exercise, avoidance of caffeine and alcohol, eating a well-balanced diet, dressing in layers, maintaining a low temperature in your surroundings and consuming cool drinks can reduce the severity of your symptoms.