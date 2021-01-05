First of all, I would like to wish everyone a happy new year and say how excited I am with what we have going on as a city here in Le Sueur for 2021!
2020 was a very challenging year, but kudos are needed for our great city staff and City Council for keeping things moving along, working on our long-term and short-term goals while enduring a pandemic that has affected everyone’s life in one way or another.
2021 has some pretty fun projects queued up to be completed, which is exciting for the community. First up is the CSAH 22 Improvement Project, of which, Phase I was completed in 2020. This project was hard to miss, as a lot of the city’s main roads were under construction for most of 2020, but the results have been met with great approval. In 2021, you will see work being completed on South Elmwood Avenue, Ferry Street by the school, and Commerce Street by in the LSI area. As everyone can see and feel during pothole season, these roads need repair. This project will wrap up in the fall of 2021.
Next, we have the opening of Main Street between Bridge Street and Ferry Street. Working with the new ownership of the Valley Green Square Mall, now called Tiller and Main, along with the Economic Development Authority, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the community will see substantial changes to this previously pedestrian corridor. I urge the community to follow along as proposed streetscape features are developed and ultimately approved by the Le Sueur City Council. This project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021 and we hope that the 2021 Christmas on Main event can be held in this new space!
The city of Le Sueur is welcoming two new City Council members and a new mayor in 2021. Existing City Councilor Shawn Kirby was elected as the mayor of Le Sueur in November, and Nick Loose and Dave Swanberg will be joining us on the council. I look forward to working with Mayor Kirby and councilors Loose and Swanberg to gain new perspectives of the community.
In closing, I want to take the time to thank the Le Sueur County News for reaching out about a city column. We strive to use as many mechanisms as possible of communication that are effective to disseminate what is going on here at the city. Please look to this column for future updates from the city of Le Sueur and provide feedback to your mayor, council members and city Staff.
Input on city-related items is sometimes hard to come by, and we need your help to make sure all that is going on in Le Sueur meets the expectations of its citizens. We have a lot going on in this community, and we will continue to make progress to make Le Sueur an even more pleasant and enjoyable place to live and raise a family, and it is important to be engaged to help guide these processes.
As always, I can be reached by email at jkruggel@cityoflesueur.com or by phone at 507-593-8312. Have a great new year, and I look forward to what 2021 will bring to the community.