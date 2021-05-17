As St. Paul heads towards extra innings in the legislative session, new revelations were brought forward last week which provided insight into Gov. Tim Walz’s spending priorities with federal COVID relief funds. The governor’s wasteful spending illustrates just how important it is for the Legislature to have a say and oversight in how the billions of federal relief is spent.
Contracts uncovered by the Minnesota Senate Republicans show that Gov. Walz’s COVID spending wasn’t really in the best interest of Minnesotans. He spent $12,500 so that a radio station would broadcast his press conferences. A Minnesota Democrat operative living in New York had a $275/hour contract to provide public relations services. Stone Arch Strategies provided “strategic communications support and services” to the governor’s communications team to the tune of $20,000 per month. These funds are to be used for COVID relief, not as campaign re-election funds.
Not all of the governor’s spending directly benefited his PR apparatus. He gave nearly $100,000 to a nonprofit that specializes in providing abortion doulas. $50,000 went to another nonprofit to establish talking circles, complete with $20 gift cards to incentivize participation. Another nonprofit received nearly $20,000 to recruit volunteers to put together “wellness bundles” including tea and non-traditional health supplements. You can find more examples of Gov. Walz’s wasteful spending, and copies of the contracts, at MNSenateRepublicans.com.
Gov. Walz’s spending spree is not how our government is supposed to work; no one person should be allowed to spend billions as they see fit. The legislature must be allowed to do our job, have a voice in how the federal relief is spent, and provide the oversight that we are constitutionally bound to perform. I find it incredibly frustrating that I came to St. Paul to represent our community, and yet our voice won’t be heard. We need to have a say in how these funds are spent.
This wasteful spending is just another example from the past year of how the governor has continuously acted unilaterally. He refuses to give up his emergency powers and persists in managing the COVID response without the legislature. We have heard Gov. Walz say over and over again that we need to follow the science in decisions about reopening the state. The science, and the governor’s actions, are clear: the period of emergency is over. We have the timeline to end all COVID restrictions, including the mask mandate. The facts, science, and data tell us It’s time to bring the pandemic to a complete conclusion.
It is clear to me that this is not about facts, science and data, but rather political control. We need to end the emergency powers and the legislature must be allowed to govern as the co-equal branch of government that we are.