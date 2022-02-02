Happy February, Le Sueur and Henderson. January brought many cold nights and even a snow day this school year as a step back to what we remember as normal. We are in the back half of the school year and look forward to a successful push as the winter starts to enter playoffs and the days become longer.
The school buildings are humming with activities right now. If you are looking for something to get you out of the house, check out the district website for upcoming events. There is sure to be something to provide you entertainment.
The district has hosted a couple of public meetings to gather more input and information from the public as to what can be workable for replacing Park elementary building. The school board and the facilities committee will look to finalize a new plan that will be lower cost and lower cost of the overall operations to provide more savings for the school district. I am hoping to have this accomplished in February. In the end, the plan must be the best that will provide for the students and communities.
As a district, we are excited to be adding an agriculture program at the high school. Students participated in a survey on their interests, and there was an overwhelming response to that and offering a new certified nurse assistant course. We are working to find qualified individuals to provide the training for our students. The district will use the covid allocated money to pay for the programs and catapult them to the next level. I hope this will also help retain our students looking for programs like this and possibly help the district grow.
Another aspect we are looking at to help students’ success is changing the school calendar to start before Labor Day. In an effort for our students to get more instructional days before the state testing begins in April, we are looking at starting school the last week of August. To complete more instructional days to help our students prepare for the MCA testing Minnesota conducts. We want our students to have the best opportunity to show how much they have learned, and this is one of many things we are looking to implement to help with that process and success.
These are just a few of the events and ideas occurring in the district. I hope everyone has a great winter, and I look forward to the spring season. For myself, I look forward to starting up the diesel tractors and listening to the roar of the motor as I get back into the fields for the planting season. I, personally, could solve all the world’s problems in the seat of the tractor for an afternoon with no one to disagree with me. I say that with fun intended. Have a great week.