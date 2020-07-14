By statue, because he apparently has decided to extend his peacetime emergency powers again, Gov. Tim Walz has called the Legislature back into special session this week beginning on Monday, July 13.
This will be the second special session this interim and is necessitated for the same statutory reason as the first special session. From what I can determine at this point, there have not been any predetermined items of legislation, which is typically the case for special sessions, so it’s difficult for me to speculate for you exactly what the session may hold. One thing that is for certain is the Legislature will have another opportunity to reassert its powers and remove the governor’s unilateral emergency powers.
The first special session ended in disappointment as an agreement to distribute the Federal CARES Act funds fell apart. Fortunately, Gov. Walz decided to honor the original agreement and distributed the CARES Act $841 million directly to counties, cities, and townships all across the state as was prescribed by the legislation. Among other uses, these funds will help local communities pay for COVID-19 testing, purchase PPE, and provide financial support to businesses.
Other issues that will probably be discussed during this special session include a bonding bill, a tax bill, and policing reforms. Although those items are important and can be addressed, the first order of business should be addressing the peacetime emergency and executive orders. I have decided they need to be ended so spending appropriations and policy bills can again be addressed in the legislative branch where the constitution says they should be.
Small business assistance in Scott County
I wanted to flag for you a new program that Scott County has launched to assist small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Scott County Community Development Agency (CDA) will be operating the newly established program and they are encouraging businesses in Scott County, who meet certain criteria, to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $5,000 to assist with recovery efforts. To be eligible, a small business must demonstrate that its operations have been directly and adversely affected not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also by government-mandated closures.
The application period began Monday and applications will be received through noon on Friday,July 17. Applications received during this time will be evaluated beginning the week of July 20. If applications exceed the funding available, NextStage will select loan recipients using a lottery system, and applicants will be notified by email on or before July 31, 2020.
Click here (https://scottcda.org/resource/covid-19-business-resources) to learn more about the program and apply online.
New Laws in Effect – July 1
A handful of new laws and parts of others passed during this year’s regular legislative session will take effect July 1, 2020.
The new laws in effect can all be accessed here (https://www.house.mn/hinfo/leginfo/0720lrelease.pdf?v=062520).
Summaires of all laws passed by the 2020 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public Information Services here (https://www.house.mn/newlaws/#/search/2020).