The topic of use of force in law enforcement and police reform has been at the forefront of societal changes, the media, and many community-led discussions in the past year. As a result, the Minnesota Legislature and the Minnesota Police Officer Standards and Training Board have made mandated changes to the way police train and prepare for unpredictable and potentially dangerous and rapidly evolving situations.
Luckily, here in Le Sueur, we have a very supportive community that seeks to assist and improve the Le Sueur Police Department in a variety of different ways. To enhance public safety for the Le Sueur area and improve training opportunities for the Le Sueur Police Department, the Le Sueur Rotary Legacy Fund has stepped up in a big way to provide the Le Sueur Police Department with a grant of $1,000 in funds to purchase training equipment.
Police agencies across the country are evolving to continuously improve their training, staff, policy, and role in keeping the communities they serve safe. The Le Sueur Police Department is no exception to these changes. Over the past year, the Le Sueur Police Department has updated it’s use of force policy and training model to align with statutory changes.
These changes are implemented through intense training within our department. The Le Sueur Police Department trains in de-escalation techniques, use of non-deadly force, safe arrest and control techniques, firearms use, and use of deadly force, several times per year.
To execute these trainings in the most realistic environment possible, the Le Sueur Police Department utilizes actors that are used as role players in different scenarios that mirror situations police officers may encounter in their regular duties.
These trainings also require realistic equipment to simulate the actual tools police officers have at their disposal to use in the regular course of their duties. One of the tools we needed to make these trainings as realistic as possible were firearms called “simunitions guns” that function and fire like actual firearms police would use, but instead they shoot airsoft type ammunition.
The simunitions guns are used in important training scenarios where officers are faced with making “shoot or don’t shoot” decisions, and where they learn to improve on their decision-making skills regarding immediate and emergency situations where sound and safe decision making is key to public safety.
The Le Sueur Police Department recognizes the community we serve is evolving and its needs are ever changing. We as an organization have made a commitment to evolve with the community to meet its needs by enhancing our training opportunities.
The Le Sueur Police Department believes that better trained officers will result in a police department that is more prepared and serve the community safely and efficiently. Our hope is that the enhanced training will continue to build a trusting relationship between the Le Sueur Police Department and the community we serve. Strong police and community relationships built on trust and service, will result in a safer community for all citizens.
As one can imagine, in a world where the cost of doing business is always increasing, the Le Sueur Police Department had to be resourceful and responsible in funding these training sessions.
The $1,000 grant received from the Le Sueur Rotary Club was key in affording and allowing our department to continue to train and perform at the forefront of local law enforcement agencies.
The Le Sueur Police Department would like to thank the Rotary Legacy Fund for their generosity to the Police Department and to the Le Sueur Community. The Rotary Club is a local Le Sueur community organization that continues to develop Le Sueur and its community in a positive and innovative manner. It is because of organizations like the Le Sueur Rotary Club, Le Sueur can continue to meet the needs of all citizens residing, working, or passing through the Le Sueur area and maintain a high quality of life.
Thank you.