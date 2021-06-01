The city of Le Sueur is a busy place this time of year, as we have numerous construction projects occurring around town. It is an exciting time!
Most notable is the opening of Main Street between Bridge Street and Ferry Street. This project and the opening of Main Street were identified as the No. 1 priority in the Le Sueur 2040 Comprehensive Plan. We anticipate this project being substantially completed by the end of August, so keep an eye out for this major change in Le Sueur.
Another major change we will see soon is moving back to traditional City Council meetings. Council meetings have been remote since April 13, 2020. This is a welcomed change as it indicates positive change in the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be some enhancements when we come back to regular in-person meetings, making them more interactive. There will be a remote option available for each meeting that will allow individuals to watch the meeting live and interact with the council during the public comment portion of the meeting. Adding this option will help better the public engagement goal that I have had at the city, providing a forum for the public to interact with the decision-making body.
Additionally, the outdoor pool season in almost upon us, and I want to thank the community for the great support last year as our 2020 outdoor pool season was the best we have ever had. I hope 2021 will continue to trend in the right direction. A new diving board is being installed and lifeguard training begins next week. Now we just need the weather to cooperate to tie everything together. If you are interested in purchasing a summer pass to the outdoor pool, you can do so through our recreation registration site located on our city website. We will kick-off our outdoor pool season with a “Party at the Pool” on June 4.
Lastly, when talking with Police Chief Bruce Kelly, we both mentioned how the city has changed over the past five years, and how there has been a noticeable change in the reduced number of nuisance properties. This is a very good thing as it shows the community taking pride in their properties. I love to see this and hope to continue to see this trend.
As always, I can be reached by email at jkruggel@cityoflesueur.com or by phone at 507-593-8312. I hope you can get outside and enjoy the warm weather while it is here!