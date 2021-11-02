To the editor:
"Thanks" to everyone!
Thank you to those who took the time on Monday, November 1st to donate blood with the American Red Cross. Because of your donations we were able to collect 80 units of blood. Thank you donors!
Of course, the real winners are the patients in need of blood. As you know, each blood donation can help save up to three lives. Your donations are truly appreciated by the blood recipients, their loved ones and the American Red Cross.
As always, we thank the First Lutheran Church staff for the use of their facility. Also, thanks to Zion UCC Church for helping in the canteen.
We thank the American Legion members for distributing our posters around town as well as the businesses who displayed those posters. Extreme appreciation to all!
We hope that you will consider donating at our next blood drive to help save even more lives on Monday, March 2, 2022.
Kay King/Linda Endres
Le Sueur Community Blood Drive