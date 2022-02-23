A few years ago in Iowa, I visited a lake that had a rough patch of woods. As part of the weed control strategy, goats were used to clean up invasive plants such as buckthorn or honeysuckle. While the animals busied themselves with their first meal of the day, outside the fence was a plant that would be their last meal if they got into it — poison hemlock.
In the last few years, poison hemlock has been discovered in both of the counties I work in. Blue Earth County had an outbreak in 2020 and most recently here in Le Sueur County last year. Native to Eurasia and Africa, this plant was long known to ancient peoples as a poison. Poison hemlock’s toxin is similar chemically to nicotine, and can kill most animals (including birds) if enough is eaten. Grazing livestock tend to shy away from the plant, thankfully. However, in barren or weedy pastures, the risk of poisoning increases significantly as the animals grow more hungry and less picky.
At first glance, poison hemlock looks a lot like a wild carrot (Queen Anne’s lace), with a white umbrella-like flower and leaves that look like a fern. It can bloom from late spring into August. Other plants poison hemlock is confused with include elderberry, cow parsnip, and water hemlock. To identify poison hemlock, look for three things—purple splotches on the stem, ferny/lacy leaves that look like a carrot’s, and a hairless stem. All the lookalikes I suggested will lack one or more of these. All parts of poison hemlock are dangerous if ingested, and the sap can also cause blisters similar to wild parsnip (a close relative). Even if you are not sure about the plant, wear protective eyewear and clothing before venturing close to take a look.
Poison hemlock is biennial, which means it requires two growing seasons to complete its life cycle. This plant tends to enjoy wetter, disturbed spots with full to partial sun. Many of Blue Earth County’s infestations were found in ditches, and Le Sueur’s was found at a railroad near the Minnesota River. Poison hemlock spreads only by seed, and usually needs help from animals, big rainstorms, or humans to get very far. Like many tricky invasive weeds, poison hemlock’s seeds can get caught in machinery, which then travel across the state.
Poison hemlock is considered a prohibited eradicate noxious weed, a serious legal classification in Minnesota. This means when the plant is discovered, both below and aboveground parts MUST be destroyed by law. Unlike other noxious weeds such as wild parsnip, it has to be completely eradicated from an area, not just controlled. Often, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture assists private landowners for control of prohibited eradicate noxious weeds.
Keep an eye out this coming growing season. If you think you have spotted poison hemlock, contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Arrest the Pest” hotline (1-888-545-6684), the UMN Extension office (507-357-8230), or your local weed inspector (typically your township supervisor or mayor).