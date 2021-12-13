As I look forward to celebrating the holidays and the end of 2021 with friends and family, I find myself reflecting on yet another challenging year. My eagerness to begin a new year with a fresh slate has a trace of anxiety lingering in the unknown. Many of the people I meet through my work at Partners for Housing are also anxious about 2022 and how their lives and livelihoods will be affected.
During the pandemic, everyone has had to adapt and overcome. Highlighted in the work we do is the fact that some people have resources and the ability to adapt and overcome better than others. It comes down to a matter of equity versus equality.
Imagine buying tickets to a concert, having chosen tickets that fit into your budget. You may have to sit at in higher level, not be able to hear the music as well or see the stage with 100% clarity. These things you expect for the price you paid.
Now imagine that your seat is obstructed by a large concrete pillar. Your friend, who purchased a ticket and the seat next to you (at the same price) does not have the pillar obstacle. You have equality (same row, same event, same price for your ticket) but there is not equity in this. You have a barrier that can only be overcome by moving your seat.
Barriers faced by individuals and families run the gamut of everything you could imagine (and some you probably cannot, thankfully). People don’t seek shelter when every part of their lives is flourishing (except housing stability).
I’ve heard various times from the staff from the Greater Mankato Area United Way that, individuals and families reaching out for assistance in one sector (education, health, basic needs) are often in need of services from up to 13 different safety net organizations.
It takes much more than a roof over their head and a job to make someone successful. Working with community partners agencies, Partners for Housing’s staff aims to address the unique needs of each person coming for shelter. The end goal always is that the client achieves and maintains stable housing, and that they are connected to other community support agencies that can help them navigate around barriers as they arise.
Since 1985, Partners for Housing has been an organization focused on HOUSING + (fill in the blank). While our primary focus is, of course, helping the most vulnerable in our region attain a safe and affordable home of their own, housing alone hasn’t and won’t be our only consideration.
