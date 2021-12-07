Mental health and mental health awareness isn’t a glamorous topic. There is nothing fancy about it.
However, it is critical that parents and caregivers understand ways to increase positive mental health in their child(ren) and know the signs to look for so they can best support their kids.
As a caregiver, there are things we can do within our home to try and help support our children’s mental health, as well as build resiliency in our kids.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some activities you can do with your kids include: asking them questions about things that they enjoy; listening to their thoughts and feelings; talk about your own feelings, and describing what works for you when you are angry, sad, or feeling anxious; never assume they are feeling a certain way, use a neutral tone to not sway their feelings; share about your day first, don’t be afraid to talk about the good and the bad things that happened … it’s important that they realize even adults have times during their day that are tough; create times within the evening to engage in family activities — playing games with your children build connections, as well as provides natural opportunities to talk about handling frustrations and being a positive winner; limit screen time for your child and ensure devices are off at least an hour before they head to bed; ensure that you have routines in place to create predictability for your child; when your child is exhibiting signs of frustration or anger, work on calming down techniques with them like taking deep breaths, counting to 10, or taking a break in a quiet space; be a positive role model for your child — when you are feeling strong emotions, don’t be afraid to take a break and reset.
Mental health is not something to ignore or hope it goes away. Here are some things to look for according to the Canadian Paediatric Society: Changes in your child’s thinking—- talking negatively about themselves; trouble concentrating; changes in school performance; changes in feelings — reactions are bigger than the situation warrants, seems sad more frequently, worried, or fearful; change in behavior — wanting to be alone, crying more often, showing less interest in activities they normally enjoy, less energetic, trouble sleeping or relaxing, and trouble getting along with others; physical changes — upset tummy, headaches, tired all the time, eating problems and nervous habits.
If you have concerns about your child’s mental health, please consider talking to your child’s doctor; don’t ignore your concerns or brush them off as ‘just a stage’ they are going through. Connect with your child’s teacher or their building principal to see if they are noticing the same thing you are.
Within the school system, we can help support students and parents by connecting your child to our school social worker or counselor, we can help facilitate a referral to our school-linked mental health programs, we can talk about what options are out there for you to access, and we can develop a plan to best support your child while they are in school.
When your child is struggling, it can be scary and unnerving, but you don’t have to go through it alone. There are professionals within our school communities and with your local county that want to help.