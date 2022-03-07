Victims and survivors of relationship abuse and sexual violence can experience health impacts that can be immediate or long-lasting, or chronic. Of course, relationship abuse can put someone’s safety in jeopardy and can also be fatal. Research shows that the more severe the abuse, or the longer the abuse occurs, the greater the impact on the victims’ physical, mental, and behavioral health.
Physical health impacts:
• Relationship abuse and physical violence can cause injuries or health issues and can worsen existing health conditions.
• Acute or immediate physical injuries like bruises, burns, lacerations, fractures, or broken bones
• Traumatic brain injuries
• Migraines
• Gastrointestinal conditions
• Asthma
• Heart problems
• Chronic pain
• Fibromyalgia
• Arthritis
• Immune system issues
• Chronic stress
• Sexually transmitted infections, including HIV
• Chronic pelvic inflammatory disease
• Reproductive health complications like forced or coerced pregnancy, pregnancy complications, or miscarriage
Mental health and behavioral health impacts:
• Abuse and trauma can cause mental health conditions and behavioral health issues. Abuse can also worsen and complicate existing mental health conditions.
• Depression
• Anxiety disorders
• Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or Complex PTSD
• Sleeping disorders
• Disordered eating
• Harmful alcohol or substance use
• Self-harm
• Difficulty establishing healthy relationships
Relationship abuse and sexual violence are incredibly prevalent and serious public health issues. In the United States, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical abuse, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner sometime in their lives. Therefore, we see the health impacts of abuse on an enormous scale. Last year in Minnesota, at least 25 people lost their lives to domestic violence-related homicide.
CADA provides 24-hour crisis intervention and advocacy services to all victims and survivors. All of CADA’s programs and services promote safety. Furthermore, CADA works to create and strengthen relationships between advocates and healthcare providers to help survivors access the services they need.
How CADA helps survivors address physical and mental health:
• Last year, CADA provided 164 free sessions of individual therapy to survivors.
• Last year, on-scene crisis advocacy was provided 122 times during a law enforcement interview or sexual assault forensic exam.
• Last year, CADA provided 887 sessions of support group.
• Last year, advocates assisted survivors in obtaining a protective restraining order 432 times.
• Last year, advocates provided emotional support and safety planning on the 24-hour helpline over 8,800 times.
Abuse and trauma caused by relationship abuse or sexual violence can damage and disrupt someone’s health and overall wellbeing. If you’ve experienced relationship abuse or sexual violence, know that help available. If you’d like to speak with a CADA advocate, call our 24-hour helpline at 1-800-477-0466 for free and confidential help.