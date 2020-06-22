The Le Sueur County Historical Society remains busy and active during the COVID-19 pandemic. In pursuant of the Governor’s Executive Order’s the Genealogy Center has been closed the same as the Minnesota Historical Society until June 30. Though the Genealogy Center has been closed the Le Sueur County Board of Director’s continued monthly meetings via teleconference. The Board of Director’s at their June monthly meeting voted to Open the Genealogy Center to receive phone calls and respond to emails.
The Volunteer Staff (need to wear masks) at the Le Sueur County Genealogy Center will open ONLY for phone calls and for responding to emails starting July 2, 2020, from 1-5 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, except holidays when they will be closed. The volunteers are asked to bring their own masks, and hand sanitizer will be provided. The dates of operation are from July 2 through October 15th, 2020. Until the Governor gives the notice to open 100%, the Le Sueur County Genealogy Center is not accepting visitors currently. We ask for respectful conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. The phone number is 507-267-4091. Your requests for research can be emailed to: info@lesueurcountyhistory.org.
The Le Sueur County Historical Society has completed the grant awarded last year for the Accessibility Assessment. The final report has been submitted to the Minnesota Historical Society. Currently, the next grant writing is underway to commission a firm that emphasizes in historical restoration to draw blueprints for the Elysian Museum roof. The LCHS Board commissioned a firm to work on a condition’s assessment of the Elysian Museum and this will be submitted with the grant application to draw emphasis to the much needed roof and bell tower restoration.
The Ottawa Stone Church is currently having the steeple restored. This project was funded by membership donations to match a grant. The LCHS once again says Thank You to the Membership for continued support! We are working hard to projects underway and completed.
The Volunteer staff at the Genealogy Center have been preparing for the Opening Day. Unfortunately, the public cannot visit, but everyone is welcome to send your genealogy request to the center. Online communication and the phone are what we need to continue using during these times.
The LCHS is looking for stories from membership and the community of those who either attended or know of someone who did attend the Elysian School Museum. We are looking forward to creating a book to have ready for display the day we open the doors of the Elysian Museum once again for tours.