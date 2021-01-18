It is my honor to represent the communities of District 20A in St. Paul. I look forward to serving you over the course of the next two years. At the beginning of the 2021 legislative session, most of my work will center around the Commerce Finance and Policy, Housing Finance and Policy, and Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committees, of which I am a member.
There are many challenges ahead of us, particularly in the face of COVID-19. I believe that Minnesotans need to return to normalcy as quickly as is safely possible. My priorities are going to be ending Gov. Walz’s executive authority, getting our children back to school and to their sports, and opening our businesses.
The legislative branch has been left out of Gov. Walz’s COVID-19 response during the longest peacetime emergency in state history. The governor’s executive orders and closures have not only devastated our economy, but also failed in protecting the most vulnerable, particularly those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The Minnesota Legislature is a co-equal branch of government. My colleagues and I will continue to work to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers so that the voices of all Minnesotans are represented in our state’s COVID response.
Coming out of this pandemic, I perhaps worry the most about our children. Students learn more than just reading and math in school. They learn invaluable social skills. Taking away their classrooms and sports teams where they learn these important lessons could have a real impact on our future society. Both the WHO and CDC show that children who contract COVID-19 suffer only from mild symptoms and recover quickly. Community and household spread from young people is low. We need to get our children back to school and back in youth sports.
As a banker of 15 years, I know firsthand the struggles our great Minnesota businesses suffered during the pandemic. Before COVID, our state had record-low unemployment and a budget surplus. My colleagues and I will fight every day to safely reopen our businesses so we can rebuild our economy.
The legislature’s other focus this session will be passing a two-year state budget. Recent budget forecasts show only a modest budget deficit, therefore there is no excuse to raise taxes. I will stand up for Minnesotans’ wallets to cut wasteful spending and streamline our budget. Our families and businesses sacrificed so much in the last year, so too should government.
It is important to note that today marks the beginning of a new administration. I am praying for President Biden and for our country that we might come together as a nation united in our shared respect for our democracy and freedoms.
2021 is going to be an important year for our state and country. I look forward to tackling the tough issues and serving my neighbors in District 20A. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if I can ever be of assistance.