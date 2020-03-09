On March 24, the seventh-grade students from TCU Le Center, TCU Montgomery and Holy Redeemer will take part in a courage retreat facilitated by Youth Frontiers. Youth Frontiers, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that partners with schools to create opportunities for students to make more positive school communities.
What is a courage retreat? Youth Frontiers description says: “a day to inspire students to follow their hearts instead of the crowd and make responsible decisions despite their fears. We empower kids to be themselves and take positive risks that make a healthy difference for themselves, their peers and their school.”
This will be the second year that TCU students have the opportunity to experience a full-day retreat. Students will break into small groups where they will discuss how to treat others, and how to engage and stand up for one another. Interactive games will also be played as a way to break down barriers, increase trust and encourage students to work as a team.
It will be a day to teach students to stand up to peer pressure and to use courage to make the right decisions despite the fears they may have.
Mallory Plut who participated in the retreat last year expressed, “I liked how the leaders were fun and brought everyone together and also gave us time to separate and talk in groups.”
“We got to meet new people and it was a really good environment”, commented eighth grade student Luke Holicky who participated in the retreat last year.
Briana Amundson shared, “I liked that the end activity was fun. You wrote something down and chose if you wanted to share with the group. It was nice that we weren’t forced to share but some people did. The end also had calming music.”
When asked how they thought the retreat made their school community better, Amanda Prigge said, “It made it better because every time we saw the buttons the teachers wore we remembered to be courageous.”
Allison Beesley, TCU Middle School counselor, hopes that the retreat will give students opportunities to learn about more serious topics in a fun way.
“We hope that this retreat will help deepen the bonds between students and inspire them to be their best selves.”
The TCU Seventh-Grade Courage Retreat is made possible by a generous donation by the Montgomery Knights of Columbus.