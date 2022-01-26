This past December, I attended a class about beneficial insects and their identification. Most of the talk focused on natural enemies — insects that eat pests in the garden or farm.
After the program, a person raised their hand and asked about the purpose of the monarch butterfly. He had seen it as the poster child for “good bugs” and pollinators but was curious about its place in nature. Surely this butterfly has to do something special to keep the environment running? This question gave the instructor (and me) pause. If monarch butterflies were to suddenly go extinct—certainly possible within our lifetimes—what would happen?
Well, milkweeds would not be pollinated and suffer, right? Actually, monarch butterflies are pretty lousy pollinators. Milkweeds instead rely on bees to pollinate their flowers, with nectar as a reward of sorts. Monarchs collect so little pollen and so much nectar that they are classified “nectar thieves” by scientists. We know monarch caterpillars are fans of eating milkweed leaves too. Obviously, the plant gets no benefit from being munched on. Thankfully, milkweeds can tolerate a lot of damage due to herbivores, and most will be fine after the monarchs eat their fill.
On the flip side, the monarch butterfly itself can be a food source for animals. These insects face long odds to live to adulthood, and monarch eggs have a mortality rate of over 75%. You might see a cluster of eggs on milkweed one day, and the next it might be gone. Recently, scientists have discovered quite a few insects that enjoy monarch eggs for a late night snack. That may explain the sudden daytime disappearances we see. These monarch predators include lacewings and lady beetles, both of which also eat crop pests such as aphids. You may know that monarch butterflies are well protected from most birds and mammals because of toxins they get from the milkweed plant. It works so well in nature that other species like the viceroy butterfly evolved to look just like a monarch. However, when the monarch butterfly makes their migration to Mexico, that milkweed-based protection is not as strong. Black-headed grosbeaks, black-backed orioles, and black-eared mice all figured out ways to eat them without any problems.
So what is the monarch butterfly’s purpose? We can get technical about how important they are to the diets of species that directly help humans, like lacewings or lady beetles. Truthfully, the value we humans put on monarchs is due to their looks. Would people care as much if the monarch looked like a greyish moth? No.
Still, there is plenty of good to come out of our admiration of monarchs. Our drive to help save this butterfly has aided milkweeds and their bee pollinators as well. Few native wildflower seed mixes lack a type of milkweed nowadays. With more monarch friendly plants in certain spots, we can help our financial concerns about crop pollination and pest control. As a bonus, the water, soil, and other animals can benefit too.