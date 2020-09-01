To the editor:
By the time I voted in November 2018, I was quite sure that Dan Feehan was the better qualified candidate for our 1st District U.S. Representative seat. Now in august, 2020, it seems to me that everyone in the district should have come to that same conclusion.
Our current representative Jim Hagedorn had spent the last 30 years before the 2018 election in cushy jobs in Washington, D.C., most recently as a lobbyist for the Treasury Department. He has never even owned a home in Minnesota. He is not one of us and not even trying to act like one of us.
By contrast, Dan Feehan has dedicated his entire adult life to the service of his country. right after graduating from college, he entered the Army as a Lieutenant who led his men in the dangerous task of searching for IEDs during two tours of duty in Irag. Dan's service to our country led to him being awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal.
Upon leaving the Army, Dan began teaching middle school math and then went on to serve his country again at the Department of Defense. But his service hasn't come to an end. Dan wants to move forward with his career of public service and represent southern Minnesota in Congress. He came so close to winning in 2018 that it took a while for the race to be called. Dan respected the election result naming Jim Hagedorn as his U.S. Representative.
So what is Jim Hagedorn's record? He did not stand up for those with pre-existing conditions; he stands against lowering the cost of prescription drugs; he defends Trump's tariffs that have resulted in lower farm commodity prices. Big Pharma has invested $250,000.00 in ads to help ensure that Hagedorn is re-elected. He has misused his Congressional franking privileges at tax-payer expense to mail campaign letters to farmers providing "an update of steps I am taking to sustain" farmers dealing with "financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,"
There is no question in my mind who is the better candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. I sincerely hope that every voter in the 1st District will weigh the qualifications of both candidates before casting their vote.
Barbara Boisen
Le Sueur