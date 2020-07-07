While we all enjoy these far too brief days of Minnesota summer, many may think that all the Tri-City United school staff are off work until fall. I thought that before I took this role, my first in education, back in 2017.
For many of us, our understanding of what happens in a school comes from our time as a student, when we had our summers off to work and explore. However, for a number of TCU departments, summer is a critical time. While many activities we would typically have taking place in and around our schools have been cancelled for this summer, TCU’s 12-month staff remain fully engaged and with much to do.
For our facilities team, this is a time to do work that cannot be done when our halls and gyms are occupied. Our technology team is updating servers and replacing or updating staff and student computers. In the Business Office, staffed by Kala David (AP/AR), Maggie Grimm (Payroll Specialist/HR generalist) and Brenda Rosier (Administrative Assistant), summer is an especially important time. TCU’s fiscal year ends June 30 and we complete many closing tasks to ensure our financial records are final and accurate. These tasks are compounded by the many different agencies within our state and federal governments to which we are aligned for funding in the complex matrix of public school financing.
In the summer we also commence our annual financial audit, a comprehensive review of our procedures and financial statements by an external and independent auditing firm. Summer months are when we experience the largest turnover of our educational staff, with many HR procedures to be completed for both those exiting and onboarding. It is also a busy time for group and individual contract negotiations.
TCU has about 30 individual and group contracts or work policy documents that are renewed biannually and can require significant investments of time by the represented parties and TCU negotiating teams.
Our work does make the summer months pass fast! And every summer, but especially this one, we miss the staff and students who usually fill our halls because they serve as a joyful reminder of why we do our important work and who we serve. Our schools are the hubs of the communities.
This year we are being reminded of this in new ways. We can feel it when we are missing the relationships and connections we create in our classrooms and on our courts, fields and stages. And also we saw the critical role our schools played in the community during the state-wide shutdown: when TCU’s Community Education team stepped up to provide free childcare for the families of essential workers and in the 68,000 free meals served to our students by TCU’s Food Service team between March 17 and May 29.
The foundation for all that we do at TCU is community support. As always, we are so grateful for your support of the incredible work being done across TCU and during all months of the year.