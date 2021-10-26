At United Fund of Le Sueur, our board is at that awkward stage. On the one hand, we are looking back to reflect on what we have accomplished, and, on the other hand, we are looking ahead to what we want to accomplish next year.
On Nov. 18, we are kicking off our 2022 annual Giving Campaign, so it important that we look both ways.
Have we been responsible stewards of the donations given to UFLS by our community members and by local businesses? Did we fund projects that serve all ages and many lives? Did we make decisions that make our community a better place to live?
All ages? From the Early Childhood program to the Senior Appreciation celebration, to family events like Movie in the Park and the new Ice Skate Rental program at the Ice Arena, we have reached many local citizens. At the schools, we have reached Pre-K through 12 with funds for classroom supplies, playground equipment, support for the elementary positive behavior program as well as academic support for high school seniors (STRIVE). Yes, we have touched many ages and many lives.
Better the community? Supporting humanitarian efforts like the Food Shelf, Project Connect vouchers, and the Backpack Nutrition program makes life better for many in our community. United Fund has supported H.A.V.E. for many years, making it possible for children to experience programs in arts and humanities they would not otherwise enjoy. This year, we received a special gift which allowed us to pay for a SunShade structure soon to be installed at the local Dog Park, a great place for community members to meet each other. Community improvement? Check.
Looking ahead to what we want to accomplish in 2022, we have already received several requests to help us establish our new budget goal. We also reserve funds for our Special Community Projects, which we use to meet those unforeseen or immediate needs that will pop up despite the best-laid plans.
As our 2021 program comes to a close, we set our new 2022 fund raising goal at $26,500. Our Annual Giving Campaign kicks off on Thursday, the 18 th of November, by hosting an event on our Facebook page that day. Join in the fun at United Fund of Le Sueur.
Donations can be made that day or any time of year by:
1. Cash or Check to United Fund of Le Sueur, P.O. Box 82, Le Sueur MN 56058, or
2. Online: unitedfundls.org and click on the Donate button.
As UFLS looks both ways, to the past and to the future, we are grateful to many in our community who donate every year. Consider adding us to your Giving List to help make our community better for everyone.