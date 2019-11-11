As classroom and lab spaces opened up this fall at Tri-City United High School, some new classes and technology also accompanied these new facilities.
With additional shop space, teachers were able to bring back some equipment that had been in storage and unutilized since the movement of the high school to its current location a few years ago. Much of this heavy-duty equipment was still in great shape and with a bit scrubbing, oiling and maneuvering, all are functioning quite well in the new Introduction to Wood Fabrication course that has 71 Titans enrolled in the three sections that is offered this year!
Another new course, Investing in Your Future, is really a combined course of two very popular courses. Our recent community survey indicated that our TCU graduates needed to have some quality personal finance education. It also showed that our students also needed some very technical experience when it came to home & auto ownership in terms of maintenance, repairs, and general troubleshooting. This material was previously covered in both Personal Finance and Independent Living courses. Now, with a combined course, all TCU graduates will have to take this class during their Junior or Senior year and have exposure to those very valuable and relevant life skills. One new piece of technology that was added to our existing shop space was an automobile lift to help support these concepts being covered in this new course!
New technology is also being added to several of our courses to ensure that our students are experience highly technical and current industry-standard equipment. The Computer Integrated Machining course was new last year and a very valuable part of that course is having a mill to produce projects that the students digitally design. Students spend time designing the item and then programming the software for the mill to make each cut to ensure that the desired outcome is manufactured to the correct specifications!
Another new course that was added at the high school this year is centered around audio and video production. The course, Introduction to Media Production, is a course in which students are developing material that produced and edited by our 24 Titans that are enrolled this fall semester. A development space was developed in our Media Center and some new Macintosh laptops were loaded with software that is industry-standard in video production studios. The computers were also loaded with a program called Logic, which is also used frequently in the industry.
To support the current local and regional needs in manufacturing, a CNC (computer numerical control) Plasma cutting table was also added to the existing metals shop. This table is able to handle material up to 4’ x 8’ wide and ¾ an inch thick. Once again, students design the materials on a computer and then work with the software to ensure fit and that cuts will be to the appropriate specification. This device has the ability to create some very detailed and creative results!
TCU High School is proud to be adding new programming supported by industry-standard equipment to help expose our Titans to some highly technical and critical education. These students have opportunities to explore careers and equipment that can lead to high wage future employment opportunities and help support their career planning work as they get ready for life outside of the high school building. We hope this leads to more of our students being prepared for the future and understanding the fantastic opportunities for technical careers!